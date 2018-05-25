Harvey Weinstein turns himself in to New York police over sexual assault charges

- source
- Reuters
- Harvey Weinstein turned himself in at a New York police precinct over sexual assault charges on Friday.
- Weinstein stands accused by more than 70 women of sexual misconduct, including rape, with some acts allegedly taking place decades ago.
- The accusations, first reported by the New York Times and the New Yorker last year, gave rise to the #MeToo movement in which hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men of misconduct.
- Weinstein is expected to be charged with raping one woman and forcing another to perform oral sex on him, the New York Times reported, citing unidentified law enforcement officials.
Harvey Weinstein turned himself in to New York police over sexual assault charge at a Manhattan police precinct on Friday, multiple outlets reported.
Weinstein stands accused by more than 70 women of sexual misconduct, including rape, with some acts allegedly taking place decades ago.
The accusations, first reported by the New York Times and the New Yorker last year, gave rise to the #MeToo movement in which hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men in business, government and entertainment of misconduct.
He is expected to be taken to Manhattan criminal court to face charges of sexual assault from Lucia Evans, one of his accusers, according to law enforcement officials who spoke to The New York Times.
Weinstein is expected to be charged with raping one woman and forcing another to perform oral sex on him, the New York Times reported, citing unidentified law enforcement officials.
It will be the first criminal case brought against him since the accusations surfaced in October, 2017.
A spokesperson from the office of Benjamin Brafman, who is representing Weinstein, reportedly said on Thursday he would not comment on reports of his client’s surrender. Meanwhile, Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.
The Guardian reported that he is expected to put up $1 million in cash, surrender his passport, and agree to wear a monitoring device as part of a pre-negotiated bail package.