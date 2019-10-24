The owner of America’s scariest house is offering $20,000 to anybody brave enough to survive a tour, but nobody has

caption An excerpt from the trailer for the “Desolation” tour. source McKamey Manor Presents via YouTube

McKamey Manor in Summertown, Tennessee – which was once described by its owner as a “survival, horror, bootcamp” – is offering $20,000 to anyone brave enough to survive its new horror experience.

A video released on Tuesday, October 22 announcing the attraction’s new “Desolation” Tour promises “a new level of extreme horror” to those with the guts to sign up.

Warning: even the video isn’t for the faint-hearted.

Owner Russ McKamey – who called himself a “good guy” in an interview with The Guardian in 2015 – told Insider he was offering $20,000 to whoever makes it all the way through the new tour, but warned that nobody ever has.

All visitors must meet the Manor’s entrance requirements, meaning they must be “physically and mentally cleared” by a doctor, pass a background check, and sign a detailed 40 page waiver.

McKamey told WGNTV: “Nobody’s even made it to the starting clock with this new show. With the new mental game, it’s much more difficult.”

A nearly two-hour-long video posted on the Manor’s YouTube channel shows “every contestant who has taken the tour at the new home of McKamey Manor in Summertown Tennesse [sic]” from July 2017 to August 2019.”

“Legally, anyone desiring to participate in the MM experience called “DESOLATION,” must watch this entire movie for their safety,” the video description says.

The Manor also offers a stark warning to all would-be visitors: “Each tour will be different based upon your personal fears, and can last up to 10 HOURS. Each guest will be mentally and physically challenged until you reach your personal breaking point.”

McKamey and his home have even garned attention from outside the US.

McKamey Manor has appeared on “Haunters: The Art of the Scare,” a 2017 Netflix documentary investigating a new breed of horror attractions which, like the Manor, are ‘not gonna scare you, [they’re] gonna scar you.'”

The Manor was also featured on Episode 8 of “Dark Tourist,” where presenter David Farrier quit long before the real horror experience even began.

McKamey Manor is well-known as one of America’s scariest haunted houses, with The Sun, The Guardian, and Ladbible all reporting on the terrifying experiences on offer at the Manor over the years.

The attraction has also caused controversy in the past, with 70% of San Diego Union-Tribune readers labelling the experience “too extreme” after visitor Amy Milligan alleged she was waterboarded there, and McKamey himself admitting a visitor once had a heart attack.