The most haunted roads in the US and the chilling stories behind them

A sharp turn in Cleveland, Ohio, is known as “Dead Man’s Curve.”

The ghosts of a Boy Scout troop are said to haunt Boy Scout Lane in Steven’s Point, Wisconsin.

Riverview Drive in Totowa, New Jersey, is also known as “Annie’s Road” due to reported sightings of the ghost of a young woman.

Fall is the perfect time to take a road trip, enjoy the bright seasonal foliage, and if you’re gutsy, hunt for ghosts on one of America’s most haunted roads.

With some help from CarRentals.com, we’ve rounded up 10 creepy roads that are said to be haunted by ghosts and paranormal activity just in time for Halloween. Drive them if you dare.

Boy Scout Lane — Stevens Point, Wisconsin

There’s no record of any Boy Scout deaths on Boy Scout Lane, but that hasn’t stopped urban legends from spreading. In some versions of the story, the Boy Scouts are murdered by their scoutmaster or their bus driver. In others, their deaths are the result of a tragic bus crash or fire. People say they’ve seen ghostly lanterns, shadows, and small handprints in the trees.

The name “Boy Scout Lane” likely comes from the fact that Boy Scouts of America bought the land and had planned to build a camp there. It’s still on private property, so visiting is off-limits for non-paranormal reasons.

Annie’s Road (Riverview Drive) — Totowa, New Jersey

“Annie’s Road” is named for the ghost of young woman named Annie who, as legend has it, was hit by a truck and killed on her prom night in the 1960s. Some motorists have reported hearing screams, seeing mysterious fog, and experiencing interference in their phones and cameras. Adding to the spookiness, the street borders Totowa’s Laurel Grove Cemetery.

Route 2A — Aroostook County, Maine

Route 2A is known as a treacherous road for truckers, especially when its sharp turns are covered in ice and snow during the winter. The road inspired the song “Tombstone Every Mile” by Dick Curless.

Drivers have reported seeing the ghost of a girl on the side of the road and a woman begging passersby to help her husband – but she disappeared when approached.

Route 44 — Rehoboth, Massachusetts

Drivers on Route 44 in Massachusetts have reported sightings of a redheaded man in a flannel shirt and jeans who smiles eerily at passing cars. According to one account, the man faded out of the backseat after a driver picked him up, thinking he was a hitchhiker.

The story of the Route 44 ghost was popularized in the book “The New England Ghost Files” by Charles Turek Robinson.

Archer Avenue — Chicago, Illinois

“Resurrection Mary” has been known to make appearances on Chicago’s Archer Road, which borders Resurrection Cemetery, since the 1930s.

The story goes that a woman named Mary stormed out of a dance after fighting with her date. She was hit by a car and killed on the now-infamous road she continues to haunt.

In 1976, police responded to a call about a woman grasping the gate of Resurrection Cemetery after apparently getting locked in – only to find scorch marks on the bent gate but no woman.

Shades of Death Road — Warren County, New Jersey

As if the name “Shades of Death Road” wasn’t scary enough, some say the street gets its name from a series of grisly murders that occurred there in the 1920s and ’30s. By other accounts, the road is named for malaria outbreaks that occurred in the 1850s.

Kelly Road — Ohioville, Pennsylvania

Kelly Road is also known as “Mystery Mile.” Paranormal activity in the area is attributed to the legend of a couple who is said to have died on the road after their carriage flipped over.

According to the story, the woman’s neck snapped and the man was crushed in a slow, torturous death. People have reported hearing the sounds of a carriage crashing and cries for help.

Dead Man’s Curve — Clermont County, Ohio

“Dead man’s curve” is a ubiquitous name for a dangerously sharp turn, but this sharp curve in Clermont County appears to be haunted by an actual dead man.

At the intersection of Route 222 and Route 125, a faceless hitchiker who died in a crash at the scene in the 1960s is said to appear the road in the early hours of the morning.

Clinton Road — West Milford, New Jersey

According to local folklore, “The Ghost Boy of Clinton Road” will return coins people throw into the creek. Some visitors have reported seeing the boy’s reflection in the water. Rumors of aliens and Satanic cult activities also keep visitors on edge.

Riverdale Road — between Thornton and Brighton, Colorado

This 11-mile road connecting Thornton and Brighton is the subject of several urban myths and legends. One of the most well-known is “Jogger’s Hill,” where an undead jogger supposedly bangs on cars and leaves hand prints on windows.