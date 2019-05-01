You can have any room in your home made over by an expert interior designer for $179 through this online service

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Havenly is an online platform that offers a range of affordable interior design services ($19-$179) to help you make over your space.

Once you’ve received a final room design and shopping list from your chosen interior designer, you can shop the products directly from Havenly’s site.

Its 100% satisfaction guaranteed policy ensures that you’re getting your money’s worth and never settling for design recommendations that don’t work for you.

Interior design shows make it look so easy. As I lay on my couch eating a bag of chips and watching the transformation from bland to beautiful unfold, I muse, “I could probably do that.”

Spoiler: No, I cannot. In reality, most of us who want to update our space don’t know where to start, have the time to brainstorm and shop, or even know what our personal style is to begin with.

Havenly, an online interior design service founded in 2014 with nearly $26 million in funding, is out to clear up the confusion.

Sisters and former business consultants Lee Mayer and Emily Motayed created Havenly out of personal need. Both moved into new homes and had difficulty designing their space and shopping for furniture on top of their already busy schedules.

The Havenly platform reflects and solves for these common problems by connecting people to experienced interior designers and acting as a shopping portal for them to buy all their newly recommended furniture in one click.

For just $170, you can get a full room redesign, nurtured by one-on-one communication with your designer and multiple rounds of ideas and revisions. For even less (as low as $19), you can get advice for quick design fixes and other small design dilemmas where you need an expert opinion.

No matter where you are on the interior design experience spectrum – can’t tell the difference between an ottoman and a pouf, or should be an honorary member of Bobby Berk’s team – you’ll get great use out of Havenly’s services, without wasting time or money.

Here’s how Havenly works and what you can expect out of its interior design services.

There are 3 tiers of Havenly services, ranging from $19 to $169.

Havenly Consult: $19, best for a quick consultation

One design board with a curated shopping list, decor, furniture, or paint recommendations

Havenly Mini: $79, best for help with a room refresh

Ability to choose your own designer

One-on-one online messaging, texts, and phone calls with your designer

Three initial ideas to help capture your style, delivered within two days

One final design concept with curated design picks and a shopping list

Multiple design revisions

Access to hundreds of brands and a personal ordering team

Havenly Full: $169, best for empty rooms or redesigning an entire room

Everything you get in Havenly Mini, plus:

Layout visualizations so you don’t have to imagine the design

Custom floor plan to take the guesswork out of layouts

If you’re not sure which service you need or how to select the best designer for your style, Havenly walks you through it all.

After you take its Style Quiz and figure out your specific style, Havenly helps match you with designers who share the same aesthetic. You can also simply have them show you all the available designers on the site. With endless choice, however, can come confusion and paralysis, so I appreciated the bit of hand-holding.

Factors like your own design knowledge, general budget, and the type of home you live in also come into play when narrowing down a designer, so that’s another reason to start with the Style Quiz and go through the whole process of questions.

Select a few designer moodboards you like, then learn more about their style and expertise by viewing their profile.

Lisa, for example, works primarily with Bohemian, Glam, and Transitional styles. You can see how many designs she has completed during her time at Havenly, areas she specializes in (e.g. merging styles for couples, using color to create particular moods), and her portfolio of work so you’ll know what you’re getting into.

As your designer creates layouts and shopping lists, she’ll source from more than 200 brands, retailers, and local artisans. They include favorites you already know, like West Elm, Anthropologie, and CB2, as well as relative newcomers like direct-to-consumer furniture company Article.

Choose your package, and you’re ready to get started on your design project.

You pay up front, but the design never expires, so you don’t need to feel rushed about starting your project right away.

In addition, Havenly’s Happiness Guarantee guarantees you get your money’s worth and are completely satisfied with every step of the project. At every phase, you have the option to be matched with a new designer if you’re not pleased, or Havenly will offer a 100% full refund.

You can also do regular home shopping in Havenly’s Shop (which, yes, does price match).

It’s an easy way to browse curated collections and home goods from the more than 200 brands Havenly partners with. As a third-party seller, Havenly streamlines the purchasing process by letting you buy from multiple retailers and brands in one transaction. Whether you’re buying from your designer’s shopping list or just doing some shopping of your own, the convenience is unparalleled.

To stay organized and level-headed as you tackle your interior design aspirations, visit your Havenly dashboard.

It organizes all your projects and shopping favorites in one neat place. If you have multiple projects going on at the same time, want to explore more designers, and view your favorite furniture and decor items, you can do so without getting overwhelmed.

Instead of pulling your hair out trying to figure out if that decor will match with this furniture, or compromising your budget and style, I suggest trying Havenly’s friendly expert services.

Havenly does everything it can to make sure you have a final design and room makeover that you’re truly happy with.