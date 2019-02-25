Having a gang tattoo is enough to get you arrested, Malaysian police warn

Pixabay

Sporting a gang tattoo? You can be arrested for that, according to Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa, the principal assistant director of Bukit Aman Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7).

He told Bernama that those who have tattoos or symbols of any secret society or unlawful organisation on their bodies can be arrested, and – if found guilty – sentenced to a maximum jail term of three years, or a maximum fine of RM5,000 (US$1,227).

Rohaimi also reportedly said that while gang tattoos may not be as common among secret society members as they were in the past, they can still be clearly identified through gang-related stickers and banners, or at funerals and festivals.

According to him, the government deemed 72 secret societies as unlawful organisations in 2013, as their activities had potential to undermine public order in Malaysia.

A few active secret societies found to be active include the Sio Sam Ong, Ngo Sek Kee, Geng 360, Geng Double 7, Geng 3 Line and Geng 36.

Over the past five years, a total of 369 secret society members have been detained under the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca), he added.

Measures taken include the operation “Op Cantas Khas”, which targets gangs and gang activities.