You can book a flight to Hawaii for as cheap as $298 right now

An airfare war between Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines has resulted in extremely cheap round-trip flights between the West Coast and Hawaii.

Tickets are starting at just $298.

Weekend fares are a bit more expensive, hovering in the mid-$300s.

The impressively cheap flights can be found from San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Jose and Oakland to Honolulu, Maui and Kauai.

The deals apply to flights booked on Hawaiian Airlines or Alaska Airlines from March through early June. Delta Air Lines has also lowered fares. To score the lowest fares, expect to travel during the week; Weekend fares are a bit more expensive, in the mid-$300s.

The sub-$300 flights have arrived just as Southwest gets closer to offering its highly anticipated Hawaii service. The low-cost carrier began its first test flights to Hawaii earlier this month, after multiple delays – including this year’s government shutdown – held up the launch. But now that the airline’s entry into the Hawaii market seems imminent, analysts predict fares could decrease as much as 30 percent across all carriers, MarketWatch reported.

As SFGate points out, the $298 flights on Alaska Airlines are “Saver” fares, meaning your seat will most likely be assigned at check-in. The airline cannot guarantee that parties of two or more will be seated together, so keep that in mind when you book.

To snag your dream Hawaii getaway, head to Google Flights or your preferred flight search engine to find the most affordable options from your departure city.