Aerial video shows huge lava flows streaming from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano days after it erupted

- The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupted last Thursday after more than a week of intense activity.
- Lava has continued to burst out of several fissures, and reached as far as the Pacific Ocean.
- A new toxic ash plume was created after the lava entered the ocean, which can kill people if they breathe it in.
Lava is still gushing out of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano four days after its latest eruption, and has reached as far as the Pacific Ocean.
The lava hitting the ocean water has also started to produce a volcanic haze made of gaseous hydrochloric acid, steam, and tiny volcano glass particles, which authorities have warned is a major health risk.
Kilauea has been very active over the past few weeks, with the latest eruption taking place last Thursday. It opened up several new fissures, which have been contributing to the scorching new lava flows on the island.
Molten rock has been pouring out of more than 20 fissures from the volcano, Sky News reported on Monday.
Here’s how the area looks now:
The volcano haze which now threatens island residents – and has killed people in the past – is known as “laze”, a combination of “lava” and “haze”.
Its product is laze, a combination of gaseous hydrochloric acid, steam, and tiny volcano glass particles, and is described by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory as very hot and corrosive.
As of Sunday night, two lava flows had crossed a major highway on the Big Island’s eastern rim, spilling into the Pacific Ocean and producing the haze.
A man who was on the balcony of his house was also “lava-bombed” over the weekend, in which a solid chunk of lava burst out of nowhere.
Local emergency officials said it “hit him on the shin, and shattered everything from there down on his leg.”