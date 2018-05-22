Deadly lava is tearing through Hawaii as the Kilauea volcano’s violent eruption continues — here are the latest images

By
Jeremy Berke, Business Insider US
-

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is still gushing lava, weeks after violent eruptions first began.

On Tuesday, Kilauea sent an ash plume thousands of feet into the sky, creating more havoc on the Big Island.

The volcanic eruptions have been escalating for about two weeks, severely damaging nearby residential neighborhoods. Hundreds of residents have been evacuated from their homes.

Beyond the immediate fire danger from the lava, high levels of sulfur dioxide spewing from the volcano pose a serious threat to children, elderly people, and people with respiratory issues, the United States Geological Survey said.

The ongoing eruptions have severely impacted Hawaii’s tourism-driven economy, and have forced over 2,000 people to evacuate their homes.

Here’s what it looks like on the ground:

Kilauea erupted again early Tuesday morning, spewing more ash and lava on Hawaii’s Big Island.

The eruption has been escalating for weeks as lava from the volcano has destroyed homes and properties near the volcano.

The flows release toxic gases like sulfur dioxide, which can pose respiratory problems — especially for children and the elderly.

More than 20 active fissures have broken open, oozing lava all over the Big Island and into the Pacific Ocean.

Lava flows can quickly scorch everything in their path.

When the lava enters the ocean, it creates new hazards for marine life and local residents.

caption
People take photos on a tour boat as steam plumes rise while lava from the Kilauea volcano enters the Pacific Ocean, May 20, 2018.
source
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Dangerous plumes of laze — a combination of the words lava and haze — are rising as the lava comes into contact with ocean water.

Faced with the volcanic heat, sea water gets boiled. That creates a mix of hydrochloric acid, steam, and tiny glass particles, which can cause respiratory issues.

Source: Business Insider

USGS geologist Janet Babb told Reuters that laze plumes from the Kilauea eruption could extend as far as 15 miles

Source: Reuters.

The lava flows are threatening the Puna Geothermal Venture Plant, with the lava stalled only 300 yards from the plant as of Tuesday morning, reports USA Today. If the lava breaches the plant, it could release hydrogen sulfide into the air — a flammable gas.

caption
Lava erupts and flows from a Kilauea volcano fissure, near to the Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) plant (TOP R), on Hawaii’s Big Island on May 21, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials are concerned that ‘laze’, a dangerous product produced when hot lava hits cool ocean water, will affect residents. Laze, a word combination of lava and haze, contains hydrochloric acid steam along with volcanic glass particles
source
Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

In some areas, the lava is piled up over 40 feet high.

Source: USA Today

The flows also have disastrous consequences for Hawaii’s tourism-driven economy. Bookings for hotels on the Big Island have dropped around 50% since the eruptions started on May 3, according to Reuters.

Nearly 300 residents whose homes are affected by the ongoing eruptions are staying at Red Cross shelters, CNN reports. Over 2,000 people have been evacuated since the eruptions began.

Source: CNN

“My house was an offering for Pele,” Monica Devlin, a local resident whose home was destroyed by the flows told The New York Times. “It’s an awe-inspiring process of destruction and creation and I was lucky to glimpse it.” Pele is a native Hawaiian deity that many believe is responsible for the volcanic eruptions.

caption
Steam plumes rise as lava enters the Pacific Ocean, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure on Hawaii’s Big Island on May 21, 2018.
source
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Source: New York Times