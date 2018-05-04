A volcano eruption in Hawaii has scarred forests and forced residents to evacuate — here are the dramatic images

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupted Thursday, scarring forests and sending plumes of ash thousands of feet into the sky.
Dramatic photos from the US Geological Survey show lava pouring into residential neighborhoods around a fissure that opened during the eruption. Luckily, no injuries have been reported and residents had plenty of advance warning about the eruption, so many evacuated.
While the eruption has now subsided, check out some of the stunning photos below.
The eruption occurred in the Leilani Estates subdivision of Hawaii’s Puna district. The neighborhood is located within Kilauea’s East Rift Zone.
A small fissure opened up around 5:00 p.m., spewing lava and gas into the neighborhood and onto roads.
The fissure remained active for over an hour, scarring forests and forcing some residents to evacuate.
Pictured here is the Pu’u O’o vent on Kilauea. Smoke and ash started rising from the vent in the hours leading up to the eruption.
A magnitude-5.0 earthquake that struck the area earlier this week served as a clue that an eruption could be coming.
That earthquake caused the Pu’u O’o vent to collapse, which led lava to flow underground downslope, toward the area where the eruption later occurred in Leilani Estates.
Here’s an aerial view of the collapsed crater, with smoke and ash rising from the middle.
This image comes from a thermal camera that USGS scientists placed near another active vent on Kilauea, called Halemaʻumaʻu. The lighter colors correspond to higher temperatures.
- source
- US Geological Survey
Another fissure can be seen trailing down the flank of the Pu’u O’o vent, where the line of white steam rises.