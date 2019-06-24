A skydiving plane that crashed in Hawaii, killing all 11 people on board, was previously involved in another frightening incident

Eleven people were killed on Friday when a skydiving plane became inverted before crashing shortly after takeoff on Oahu’s North Shore.

The 1967 twin-engine plane involved in the crash was involved in another incident in 2016, in which it it stalled three times and spun another three while carrying skydivers over Northern California.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the repairs that were made the plane after the 2016 incident.

Hawaii officials initially said nine people died in Friday’s crash, but later updated the number to 11.

The incident was the deadliest civil aviation accident since 2011.

In 2016, the 1967 twin-engine plane was involved in another incident, in which it stalled three times and spun another while carrying skydivers over Northern California, National Transportation Safety Board records seen by USA Today said.

In the 2016 incident, 14 skydivers had to jump to safety, and the pilot was able to land the aircraft.

The report blamed the incident on the plane’s pilot. The plane lost a piece of its horizontal stabilizer in the incident.

Repairs were made to the plane and it was brought back into service. Now the NTSB is investigating how the repairs were made.

“We will be looking at the quality of those repairs and whether it was inspected and whether it was airworthy,” the NTSB’s Jennifer Homendy told AP of the plane, which was equipped to carry 13 people. “Weight and balance has a factor in the safety of these operations and that’s a calculation that needs to be made before a plane is operated.”

The NTSB plans to issue a preliminary report on the incident in two weeks. A final report could take up to two years.

The flight was operated by the Oahu Parachute Center skydiving company. Hawaii officials initially said nine people died in the crash, but later updated the number to 11.

Families of victims have started to come forward saying their relatives died in the crash.

Victims included Casey Williamson, 29, and Mike Martin, according to the KHON.

Williamson was originally from Oklahoma but was working in Oahu as a skydiving instructor, a GoFundMe for his funeral costs said.

Martin was an avid skydiver who “lived life on the edge,” his forearm roommate, Brian Jones, told KHON.