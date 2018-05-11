Hawaii could see acid rain and boulders falling from the sky, new warnings suggest — here’s what the ongoing volcano eruption looks like on the ground

caption A lava flow from the Kilauea volcano, moves on a street in Leilani Estates in Hawaii, U.S. May 6, 2018. source USGS/Handout

A volcanic eruption in Hawaii has destroyed more than 36 structures and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

But things could get worse, according to the United States Geological Survey. There’s potential for Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano to propel gigantic boulders into the sky, spew noxious gases like sulfur dioxide, and cause acid rain to fall over Hawaii’s Big Island if its eruption intensifies.

USGS geologists are closely monitoring the volcano. Forceful eruptions occur when magma (or underground lava) sinks to the water table. When the water and magma mix, it creates steam, which builds pressure below the Earth. All that pressure can blow, flinging massive boulders, ash, and lava into the air.

While eruptions are difficult to predict, the lava lake on top of Kilauea’s main summit is quickly sinking – a clear warning sign that a big eruption may be coming, according to the USGS.

Kilauea has been continuously erupting for years, but the action got significantly more disastrous in recent weeks. New fissures and flowing lava have caused severe damage in residential communities located near the crater. The lava first flowed into residential neighborhoods last week, but geologists have been sounding the alarm that the eruption may get worse.

Here’s what the area looks like.

Geologists have been closely monitoring the crater on Kilauea’s summit in the hope of predicting when more intense outbursts will occur.

caption Kilauea volcano’s summit lava lake. source USGS/Handout

When the level of the lava in the crater plummets, as geologists are seeing on Kilauea, that can be a sign that explosions of ash and steam could follow.

caption A lava flow from the Kilauea volcano, moves on a street in Leilani Estates, Hawaii. source USGS/Handout

The level of the lava lake in Kilauea’s summit crater has fallen over 220 meters in recent days, indicating an explosion is likely.

Residential neighborhoods near Kilauea’s crater have been hit particularly hard.

caption Lava and downed power lines block a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. source REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

The volcanic activity causes rifts, or fissures, to open in the ground around the crater, causing lava to spew out into residential neighborhoods.

Lava flows have destroyed houses, roads, and even downed power lines.

caption Lieutenant Aaron Hew Lew, of the Hawaii National Guard, measures levels of toxic sulfur dioxide gas near a lava flow in the Leilani Estates subdivision. source REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

But the lava isn’t the only concern. Volcanic rifts in the ground spew noxious fumes, like sulfur dioxide, which can cause lung infections. Children and seniors are particularly at risk.

caption The volcanic activity spews sulfur dioxide into the air. source REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

When there’s precipitation in the forecast, sulfur dioxide can also cause acid rain, when the moisture in the air mixes with the gas.

caption A geologist examines a part of an inactive fissure in Leilani Estates in Hawaii. source USGS/Handout

Acid rain is rainfall that’s made acidic by atmospheric pollution like sulfur dioxide. It can kill plants and animals and degrade infrastructure.

New rifts are opening around the crater on an almost daily basis — and there’s no signs of them stopping.

caption Geologists collect lava samples from an inactive fissure in Leilani Estates. source USGS/Handout

The 15th rift opened up in a residential area on Wednesday, causing more lava to flow into the neighborhood.

caption A geologist inspects a crack on Old Kalapana Road, near Kilauea. source USGS/Handout

It will take a long time for local neighborhoods to recover from the damage.

caption Lava partially covers a yard in the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano, May 8, 2018 source REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Residents are allowed to access their homes during the day, but authorities have warned that they should be ready to flee at a moment’s notice.

caption Lava cools in a resident’s yard in the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano, May 8, 2018. source REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Around 1,700 people still cannot sleep in their homes, according to CNN.