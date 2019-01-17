Nets announced the launch of its new same-day settlement initiative on Jan 17 to speed up the sales proceeds collection process for hawkers. Singapore Press Holdings

Hawkers can now receive earnings made via Nets on the same business day, the e-payment provider said on Thursday (Jan 17).

Nets said in a statement that all Nets transactions – apart from CashCard and Nets FlashPay transactions – made before 5pm will be credited into the hawkers’ DBS, OCBC or UOB bank accounts by 11pm the same day.

Transactions made after 5pm will be credited to the hawkers’ bank accounts before 9am the next business day.

The change, which will take effect automatically, will give hawkers faster access to their earnings, making it easier for them to make payments to suppliers and vendors before the start of the next work day.

Nets added that it hopes this would encourage more hawkers to start implementing e-payment systems at their stalls.

This follows previous e-payment initiatives that Nets had launched – including the QR code payments at Tanjong Pagar Food Centre in 2017, and the acceptance of EZ-Link and concession card payments on Nets terminals in hawker centres in 2018.

It was also appointed as “master acquirer” in September 2018, allowing it to supply hawkers e-payments systems and solutions at coffee shops, hawker centres and industrial canteens.

