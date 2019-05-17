A waiter at a high-end steak restaurant accidentally served a customer a $6,000 bottle of wine for a fraction of the price

caption A customer was unaware they were drinking a wine worth thousands. source Thomas Barwick / Getty

A diner received a very expensive gift at the steak restaurant Hawksmoor in Manchester, UK.

They ordered a bottle of wine worth $332 and received one worth $5,700.

The server made a mistake, but it was only after the customer left that it became clear what had happened.

“To the customer who accidentally got given a bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol 2001, which is £4500 on our menu, last night – hope you enjoyed your evening!” the restaurant tweeted. “To the member of staff who accidentally gave it away, chin up! One-off mistakes happen and we love you anyway.”

A diner in at a high-end UK steak restaurant was accidentally gifted an extremely expensive bottle of wine despite ordering one worth a fraction of the price.

Hawksmoor in Manchester, UK tweeted about the incident, saying the customer was given a bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol 2001, which is priced at £4,500 ($5,700) on the menu.

The restaurant added a photo of the two wines in question – the Bordeaux the customer actually ordered was worth £260 ($332).

“THEY LOOK PRETTY SIMILAR OK?!” the tweet said.

THEY LOOK PRETTY SIMILAR OK?! ???? pic.twitter.com/JWFW81cbe8 — Hawksmoor Manchester (@HawksmoorMCR) May 16, 2019

According to the Independent, the Chateau le Pin Pomerol 2001 is found under “rarities” on the restaurant’s wine list.

“It was a very busy night at the restaurant and a very simple mistake,” a spokesperson for Hawksmoor told the Independent. “The customer didn’t know and it was only afterwards that one of the managers picked up what had happened.”

The tweet received a huge reaction on Twitter, with 50,000 retweets. One person replied saying if they ever visit the UK, they hope to be served by the waiter who made the error.

“Congrats and compliments to the management, who treated their employee as a human being, and for the excellent free marketing which made you instantly more famous,” said another. “Great stuff, keep going!”

However, others responded with skepticism and brought up the fact that Manchester has a large homeless population while the restaruant is serving $6,000 wine.

In response, the restaurant said it has raised over £1 million ($1.2 million) for the homeless charity ActionAgainstHunger.

“To the people who put homelessness in Manchester next to ‘£4500 wine?!’ and suggesting we have no values: we’ve raised well over £1m for @ACF_UK, work with @WoodSt_Mission and @notjustsoupMCR,” it wrote. “We have values.”