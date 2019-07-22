Paramore’s Hayley Williams reveals her secrets to making hair dyeing at home a breeze

caption Hayley Williams and Brian O’Connor are the co-founders of Good Dye Young. source Good Dye Young

As someone who’s been coloring her hair since the age of 15, Hayley Williams knows a thing or two about hair dye.

In fact, the Paramore vocalist has become so knowledgeable about the process that she even co-founded a vegan and cruelty-free brand called Good Dye Young in 2016. She worked alongside her long-time makeup artist and hairstylist Brian O’Connor to create the line, and now offers its products at Sally Beauty stores across the US.

INSIDER recently spoke with Williams about her brand, and the hair-dyeing tricks she’s learned along the way.

Hayley Williams has been dyeing her hair since Paramore’s earliest days as a band

Speaking to INSIDER, Williams said she first dyed her hair at the age of 15, around the time that Paramore formed in Franklin, Tennessee. She originally completed the process at home, but later began to work with O’Connor to create bolder colors for her music videos and performances.

“I’m 30 now, and I’ve been doing it since I was 15,” Williams said of dyeing her hair. “Brian is typically the one who does the big looks on me, and will change my hair for a music video, or a tour, or whatever.”

caption Hayley Williams performs with Paramore in 2014. source D Dipasupil/Getty Images

But on the occasions that Williams dyes her own hair, the process can turn out to be quite messy, according to the star.

“When I’m home – if I do it myself – it is a mess,” Williams told INSIDER. “Brian makes fun of me so much, but it’s because I’m so lazy, and I just grew up doing it. I’m like, ‘I just wanna do it fast!'”

Over the years, Williams has learned a number of tips and tricks that can make the hair-dyeing process less messy

“The biggest, number one tip is actually something that’s so standard,” Williams said. “And it’s: wear gloves. You must wear gloves.”

Williams also suggests using conditioner or Vaseline “around your hairline and around your ears” to prevent staining on the skin.

“Those are simple ways to help the cleanup, which I think for me, dyeing my hair at home, that’s the only part when I’m like, ‘Ugh I don’t wanna,” she said.

The third trick Williams has learned over the years involves the amount of time she suggests leaving dye in your hair.

“A lot of people ask us, and I’ve seen this on our Instagram too, is how long should they leave the dye in,” Williams said. “If they leave it in all night, is it gonna make their hair brighter?”

As a teenager, Williams said she “would sleep” with her freshly-colored hair “in a wrapped-up situation,” which would leave “red box-dye” all over her pillows. She did so in the hopes of creating a brighter and longer-lasting color.

“Really, over two hours isn’t gonna give you more,” Williams said. “It might condition your hair and make it feel really, really good, but anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour is kind of magic. The rest is up to you.”