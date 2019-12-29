Paramore’s Hayley Williams says she plans to release solo music in January

caption In addition to singing for Paramore, Hayley Williams also runs a hair-dye company called Good Dye Young. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Hayley Williams of Paramore has announced that she’ll be releasing solo music in 2020.

She shared the news through social media on Friday and said fans can expect to receive “a taste” of her new project in January.

Williams also said the project was created with the help of some of her closest friends.

Some fans believe they’ve already found the name and social-media pages belonging to Williams’ new project.

Hayley Williams shocked fans around the world on Friday when she announced her plans to release solo music.

Through a screenshot of a Notes App message, Williams first thanked fans for wishing her a happy birthday, as she turned 31 on Friday. She then said that she’s looking forward to 2020, as she’ll be releasing her first solo project starting in January. Williams also used a flower emoji in the tweet.

“Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes,” Williams wrote. “30 was a very important year. 31 will be too. I’m putting out some music next year. With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I’m going to call my own.”

“It’s a really special project and you’ll get a taste of it in January,” she continued. “Happy New Year, friends. Hayley Williams.”

Though Williams has occasionally strayed from Paramore to work on singles – like Zedd’s “Stay the Night” and B.o.B’s “Airplanes” – this upcoming release will be the first official solo project from the musician.

And according to some fans, the project’s name and social-media accounts may already exist online. In November, Reddit users noticed that Williams, members of Paramore, and other people close to the band were following an Instagram account called Petals for Armor. The account was activated in October, and has since posted grainy photos of flowers.

A Petals for Armor website also exists, though it doesn’t include any direct nods to Williams at the time of writing. Still, the musician’s use of a flower emoji in her announcement post seems to point in that direction.