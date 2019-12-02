Haymarket Enters into Strategic Partnership to Further Develop Regulation Asia

Through this partnership, both can look to strengthen their editorial expertise with the goal of providing their respective audiences with deeper coverage on critical issues.

HONG KONG, CHINA/SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 December 2019 – Haymarket Media and inAsia Media have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement to accelerate the pace of development of products and services for their clients and audiences in the financial industry.

The partnership will enable inAsia Media’s leading regulatory news service Regulation Asia to expand on its existing platform to launch a series of events across the region, boost its research capabilities, and provide additional bespoke services to existing clients. At the same time the finance division of Haymarket Media will benefit from access to regulatory content for its audience of financial professionals.

There are clear domain areas of common interest across the two financial publishers, with a demand from readers of Haymarket’s market leading publications FinanceAsia, AsianInvestor, and CorporateTreasurer for comprehensive regulatory news. Through this partnership, both can look to strengthen their editorial expertise with the goal of providing their respective audiences with deeper coverage on critical issues.

Brad Maclean, CEO and Co-founder of the inAsia Media said: “This strategic collaboration gives our business the opportunity to leverage Haymarket’s operational strength and allows Regulation Asia to focus on expanding the breadth and depth of its coverage and further develop its suite of products and services.”

“We will also look at opportunities for further editorial collaboration across existing and emerging areas that are impacting financial markets across the Asia region.”

David Newton, Head of Haymarket Financial Media and Haymarket’s Finance Director, Asia, said: “We see opportunities in several areas where our brands operate and, by partnering with a nimble business such as Regulation Asia, we believe we can bring new services to our clients and audiences more quickly than by working alone”.

“It’s an exciting time to be partnering with Regulation Asia and we look forward to great success with our two companies working together in a long-term relationship.”

About Regulation Asia

Founded in 2013, Regulation Asia is the leading regulatory news service for the financial sector, with over 20,000 active users across the region. The firm also provides research services, produces bespoke events, and hosts an annual awards programme, recognised by many of the world’s top technology and financial services firms.

Through its research, reporting, featured content and events, Regulation Asia plays a key role in the regulatory agenda. The company is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in Hong Kong and Guangzhou.









About Haymarket Media

Haymarket Media has been developing quality, trusted content since its foundation in 1957 and is privately owned with headquarters in London. It operates in countries that account for more than 60% of the world’s economy. In Asia, Haymarket Media is headquartered in Hong Kong and is a digital, events and data-driven business creating specialist content for audiences in the finance and marketing communications sectors.





Haymarket Media’s finance portfolio was launched in 2005 with the acquisition of FinanceAsia and now also comprises AsianInvestor and CorporateTreasurer, and a research joint venture, East & Partners Asia. The brands reach an audience of financial markets professionals of 80,000 active members and deliver content solutions over digital, print and via live events in over 10 city destinations annually.