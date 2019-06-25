Haziq says he confessed to being in gay sex video for fear he would ‘end up like Altantuya or Kevin Morais’: The Star

Haziq Aziz denies being part of a conspiracy to bring down the Economic Affairs Minister. Facebook screengrab

The former civil servant who claims to be one of two men in a series of leaked explicit videos has said his confession was spurred by the fear that his life could be in danger.

Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz had on June 12 published a video confession on Facebook, claiming to be involved in a series of explicit videos that went viral via messaging app WhatsApp. He also named Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali in the video, and urged corruption authorities to investigate him.

On Tuesday (June 25), The Star published a transcript of its interview with the former senior private secretary to the minister of Deputy Primary Industries and Commodities. Haziq has since been sacked from the job.

According to The Star, Haziq denied being part of a conspiracy to sabotage Azmin’s career.

Calling himself a victim, Haziq said he had no knowledge of the recordings at the time, and initially thought that the videos had been secretly taken by Azmin himself.

He also claimed that Hilman Idham, who works for Azmin, had threatened him when he did not want to film a statement to deny being in the video. “Because of my refusal, Hilman got mad and he threatened me that within 48 hours he will finish it with or without me,” Haziq was quoted by The Star as saying.

The Star also reported that Haziq said he was “afraid” because Hilman allegedly showed he had relations with powerful people in government and law enforcement.

“It was like he had control of government apparatus and I was very afraid. After Hilman threatened me then I thought I better confess as he was willing to do anything for the sake of his boss,” he reportedly said. He also said he was “afraid that my fate would end up like Altantuya or Kevin Morais”. “When people don’t know about you, anyone can harm you,” Haziq was quoted as saying.

Haziq was referring to Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu, who was shot and her body blown to bits with military-grade explosives in 2006. Two former bodyguards who worked for ex-prime minister Najib Razak were found guilty and sentenced to death for the crime, but the former premier denied links to her murder and said he never knew her

Morais was a Deputy Public Prosecutor for the Attorney General’s Chambers of Malaysia before he was found dead in 2015. While many speculated that Morais’ death had to do with supposed work he had done on the 1MDB case, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has maintained there are no links between the two

According to The Star, Haziq, a lawyer by training, said his “political dream” had been affected by the scandal, and he could return to practicing law in future.

He also revealed that he had first met Azmin while working on his campaign in 2014, and found him “charming” and “interesting”.

Haziq, however, declined answering The Star’s question on whether he considered himself gay or bisexual.