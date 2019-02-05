HBO’s murder-investigation series ‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ dives deeper into the young man profiled on ‘Serial’ — watch the first trailer

- source
- HBO is releasing a four-hour documentary series about Adnan Syed and the murder of high school student Hae Min Lee.
- Lee was killed in Baltimore County in 1999, and her former boyfriend Adnan Syed was convicted of the murder and sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.
- Syed has maintained his not-guilty plea, and was the subject of the viral podcast “Serial” in 2014.
- The HBO documentary, directed by Amy Berg, is a “new chapter in the story.”
- There is no official release date yet, but HBO says the series is “coming soon.” Watch the first trailer here.
