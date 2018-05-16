HBO is making a series that will ‘re-examine’ the murder case of the ‘Serial’ podcast

caption Adnan Syed in high school. source Serial

HBO is teaming with the UK’s Sky Atlantic to release a documentary series following the murder case and conviction of Adnan Syed, the subject of the first season of the popular podcast “Serial” from 2014.

Directed by Oscar-nominated documentarian Amy Berg (“Deliver Us From Evil”), the four-hour series is titled “The Case Against Adnan Syed.”

The series will “closely re-examine” the 1999 disappearance and murder of 18-year-old Baltimore high school student Hae Min Lee, and the subsequent conviction of Syed, her ex-boyfriend.

A press release on the series states that the show will present “new discoveries, as well as groundbreaking revelations that challenge the state’s case.”

Syed was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2000 for Hae Min Lee’s murder. In March of this year, Maryland’s court of special appeals granted a retrial for Syed’s case. The Baltimore Sun reported this week that Syed’s prosecutors had asked the court to reverse the retrial ruling.

Berg has been working on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” since 2015, per the release. The show will also feature original music from singer-songwriter Nick Cave.

“We’ll be offering viewers a compelling window into one of the most talked about murder cases in recent years,” Sky director of programming Zai Bennett told Variety of the series. “The hugely talented Amy Berg has unprecedented access to those closest to the investigation, which is sure to make unmissable viewing.”

HBO has not yet announced a release date for the series.