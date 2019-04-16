Some ‘Game of Thrones’ fans in China are fuming after 6 minutes of the premiere was censored, even the ‘fighting scenes’

caption “Game of Thrones” season 8 source HBO

The “Game of Thrones” season eight premiere was censored in China and six minutes were cut, according to The New York Post.

Some upset fans took to social media to voice their anger.

It’s not the first time Chinese TV and movie fans have been upset about censorship recently.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” returned Sunday for its final season, but not everyone enjoyed the full experience.

Some fans of the hit fantasy series in China are fuming after Chinese censors cut six minutes from the premiere, according to The New York Post. Chinese technology giant Tencent streamed the episode, called “Winterfell,” since HBO is blocked in China. But the Chinese version was 48 minutes as opposed to the intended 54 minutes.

Fans took to Chinese social network Weibo to voice their dissatisfaction in the censored episode, which they said even cut “fighting scenes.”

READ MORE: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ got a surprise, and censored, release in China

“When I was watching I wasn’t even a little worried about my dad being there, even the fighting scenes are cut, with even those cut, why bother watching,” one viewer wrote, according to the Post. Some had expected only the sex scenes to be censored, not the fighting.

Chinese censors recently enraged fans of another global phenomenon: “Bohemian Rhapsody.” When the movie finally got a China release in March, certain scenes featuring gay content were cut, including when Freddie Mercury (played by Oscar winner Rami Malek) reveals that he is bisexual and the scene in which Mercury’s future lover, Jim Hutton, is introduced.

Dialogue was also muted during a scene in which Mercury tells his fellow Queen bandmates that he has AIDS.