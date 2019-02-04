HBO used Game of Thrones to hijack Bud Light’s Super Bowl ad, but it may not have had the impact it expected

caption A still from the Bud Light-HBO crossover ad source HBO/Bud Light

In an unexpected move, HBO hijacked one of Bud Light’s “Dilly Dilly” ads during the Super Bowl.

Fans were surely in for a surprise, with the ad registering more than 2,300 mentions in just two minutes after being aired on social media, according to Brandwatch.

But the crossover may not all be good news. According to data company Oxford Road, the ad scored a pitiful 29.65%.

The ad started out as yet another iteration of Bud Light’s viral campaign, in which medieval characters cheer “Dilly Dilly!” as knights and lords attend a jousting tournament.

But then “Game of Thrones” Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane entered the ring, and the show’s iconic theme song “Rains of Castamere” song began to play, recreating several memorable moments from the series.

Some fans were completely caught off guard.

I AM SO CONFUSED!!!! Why would Bud Light allow their product to be killed and set on fire to promote Game Of Thrones?!! And why does GOT think it needs some silly super bowl ad to rally up attention?!? — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) February 4, 2019

Others didn’t hesitate to troll the brands.

Drogon has always been more of a microbrew guy pic.twitter.com/Yt9aj680eB — Mallory Rubin (@MalloryRubin) February 4, 2019

The sentiment around Bud Light was 68.5% positive out of the 2,300 mentions. Many of the negative mentions were actually from people saying “Holy shit!” when they saw the show’s Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane character.

But the crossover may not all be good news. Data company Oxford Road said the crossover ad scored a low 29.65%.

“That score is out of 100 and we almost never run anything below 90,” said CEO and founder Dan Granger. “You have to work really hard to get anything close to 30%.”