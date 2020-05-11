HBO Max is WarnerMedia’s ambitious attempt to take on Netflix, and it’s launching later this month — here’s how to sign up

caption “Westworld” is one of the many HBO shows you’ll find on HBO Max. source HBO

HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new subscription-based streaming service, is set to launch on May 27, 2020 for $14.99 per month.

HBO Max will offer access to everything on HBO Now, along with new exclusive series and hundreds of additional movies and TV shows – all for the same price as HBO Now.

People who sign up early can receive a 20% discount on their first 12 months, and current HBO subscribers using AT&T cable are eligible for a free year of HBO Max.

We’ve broken down everything you need to know about HBO Max, including what to do if you’re already using HBO Now or HBO Go.

HBO Max is a new streaming service that blends HBO’s wildly popular original programming with a huge catalog of blockbuster movies and TV shows provided by WarnerMedia. HBO Max will launch on May 27 for $14.99 per month, which is the same price as HBO’s current streaming platform, HBO Now.

HBO Max will feature even more content than HBO Now’s current offerings, including shows like “Friends” and “Rick and Morty.” The streaming service will also offer new exclusive titles, like an Anna Kendrick-led comedy, an untitled cooking show hosted by Selena Gomez, and a reboot of “The Boondocks.”

With its large collection of movies and TV shows, and a growing slate of original programming, HBO Max is well-poised to compete with Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video in the increasingly crowded streaming market.

When can I sign up for HBO Max?

caption HBO Max will launch on May 27, but you can access HBO Now content if you sign up early. source HBO

You can sign up for HBO Max right now through its official website, HBOMax.com. The service will launch in the US on May 27, 2020. If you pre-order now, you can gain instant access to HBO Now until HBO Max is available.

In addition to the HBO Max website, you’ll also be able to sign up for an HBO Max subscription directly through select partner services, including AT&T, DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, Spectrum, Hulu, YouTube TV, Apple TV, and Google Play. These services will begin offering HBO Max as an option on May 27.

How much does HBO Max cost?

HBO Max will cost $14.99 per month when it launches on May 27, 2020. People who sign up early are now eligible for a 20% discount on their first 12 months, bringing the price down to $11.99 per month for the promotional period.

Current HBO Now subscribers who pay for the service through HBO, Apple, or Google Play can switch their plan to HBO Max at no extra cost. This means you can continue paying the same price for even more movies and TV shows.

People who subscribe to the HBO cable channel through AT&T TV, DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, Hulu, or Spectrum are eligible to receive HBO Max for free, and AT&T is working to offer HBO Max to HBO subscribers using other cable providers in the future.

The differences between HBO Max, HBO Go, and HBO Now

caption HBO Now subscribers can pay the same price for even more movies and shows with HBO Max. source HBO

HBO Max is a new streaming platform designed to greatly expand upon the existing HBO service. In addition to everything that’s available through HBO, HBO Max offers an even larger selection of movies and TV shows.

In contrast, HBO Go is a streaming companion app for current HBO cable subscribers, while HBO Now is a standalone streaming option for cord-cutters who want to watch HBO without a pay-TV plan.

HBO Now and HBO Go include access to the same library of content that HBO cable subscribers can watch. This includes HBO original programming and the channel’s rotating selection of movies. HBO Max, however, builds upon this content selection by incorporating more original titles and hundreds of additional TV shows and movies from the WarnerMedia library, like “Friends,” “Rick and Morty,” “The Lord of the Rings,” and “Sesame Street.”

HBO Max will also allow you to download and store your favorite shows on your devices to watch while you’re offline or traveling. HBO Go and HBO Now do not offer this feature at the moment.

Where can I watch HBO Max?

source nikkimeel/Shutterstock

HBO Max will stream via its official website and an app on mobile devices and smart TVs. There isn’t an official list of supported devices just yet, but HBO Now currently supports Amazon Fire, Android, Apple, PlayStation, Xbox, Chromecast and Roku devices, as well as Samsung smart TVs. You can expect similar support for HBO Max.

Those who sign up for HBO Max directly though a partnered service, like Hulu or Apple TV, will also be able to access HBO Max content through the partner service’s corresponding app.

What shows and movies are on HBO Max?

caption “The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo” is an original series coming to HBO Max alongside HBO classics like “The Wire” and “Game of Thrones.” source HBO Max

HBO Max features all of HBO’s original shows, from “The Wire” and “The Sopranos” to “Westworld and “Game of Thrones.” The library also includes the cable channel’s rotating lineup of movies and documentaries. On top of all that, HBO Max also offers additional movies and shows from WarnerMedia’s catalog, as well as new exclusive titles.

HBO Max will launch with a handful of original series, including “Love Life,” a new comedy show starring Anna Kendrick, and “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” a new animated series featuring Bugs Bunny and company. An animated comedy starring Seth Rogan and Sarah Silverman has also been announced for later this year.

Beyond original HBO programs, the HBO Max catalog will feature a wide range of TV series, including “Friends,” “Rick and Morty,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Sesame Street” and “Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown.” The full library will incorporate TV offerings from DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, and Warner Bros.

The HBO Max movie catalog incorporates critically acclaimed films from the Criterion Collection and Studio Ghibli, alongside hundreds of blockbuster WarnerMedia movies, like “The Lord of the Rings” and “Wonder Woman.” The service promises more than 700 films at launch on May 27.

HBO Max will also feature a selection of classic films from Turner Classic Movies and a set of anime series from the subscription service Cruncryroll, including “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood” and “Kill La Kill.”

