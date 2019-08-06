HBO just threw shade at Netflix’s computer-based recommendations with a new website showing fan testimonials

caption You can watch the first episode of “The Sopranos” for free via Recommended by Humans. source HBO

HBO has launched Recommended by Humans, a new website featuring dozens of fan testimonials and free streaming episodes of HBO’s original movies and TV shows.

The name Recommended by Humans is an apparent dig at Netflix and other streaming services that rely on artificial intelligence to generate recommendations for viewers.

Recommended by Humans includes dozens of video testimonials and more than 150 tweets about HBO’s top shows.

In an age where more and more people rely on computer-generated recommendations to find their next favorite album or TV show, HBO is taking a different approach.

HBO recently launched a new website called Recommended by Humans that lets visitors check out more than 50 free HBO programs. Visitors can stream full moves or the first episode of select HBO original series, and each program is accompanied by fan testimonials.

Recommended by Humans hosts 36 video recommendations and more than 150 tweets from real fans praising HBO’s lineup. The company said the fans were paid for their time, according to Variety.

Recommended by Humans includes new series like “Succession,” “Chernobyl,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “The Righteous Gemstones” as well as HBO classics like “Sex and the City,” “The Sopranos,” “Bored to Death,” “The Wire” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

In a statement announcing Recommended by Humans, HBO said “the best recommendations come from real people.”

The entire website appears to be a dig at Netflix, Spotify, and other streaming services that rely on algorithms to suggest new content to users. HBO has a well-earned reputation for prestige programming with plenty of critical acclaim and word-of-mouth helping the company establish its legacy.

However, the rise of Netflix’s streaming services seems to have forced HBO to adopt more progressive strategies when it comes to distributing its programming.