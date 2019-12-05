Watch the trailer for HBO’s new gruesome murder mystery series ‘The Outsider,’ based on Stephen King’s horror novel

By
Kim Renfro
-
Cynthia Ervio costars in HBO's new series,

caption
Cynthia Ervio costars in HBO's new series, "The Outsider."
source
HBO

  • HBO’s first major series of 2020 will be “The Outsider,” a drama based on Stephen King‘s 2018 horror novel of the same name.
  • The story follows a police investigator named Ralph Anderson (played by Ben Mendelsohn) who’s tasked with solving the brutal murder of an 11-year-old boy.
  • But an “insidious supernatural force edges its way into the case,” according to HBO’s synopsis, which likely connects to the strange contradictory evidence teased in this first trailer.
  • Actors Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet,” “Widows”) and Jason Bateman (“Ozark,” “Arrested Development”) also costar in this gruesome tale, and Bateman is also directing the series’ first two episodes.
  • “The Outsider” premieres on Sunday, January 12. Watch the full trailer below.
