7 upcoming HBO TV shows viewers can look forward to after ‘Game of Thrones’ ends

"Watchmen"

HBO’s biggest show, “Game of Thrones,” ends on Sunday.

But there’s still plenty to look forward to from the network this year, including “Big Little Lies” season two and “Watchmen.”

“Game of Thrones” ends on Sunday, but HBO still has plenty to offer the rest of the year.

The hit fantasy series has been HBO’s biggest show over the course of its eight seasons and the final season has been a ratings hit. The premium cable network is developing a prequel series, but in the meantime, viewers shouldn’t necessarily give up on HBO.

The second season of its Emmy-winning and star-studded drama, “Big Little Lies,” premieres next month, and its first superhero series, “Watchmen,” comes later this year from “Lost” and “The Leftovers” cocreator Damon Lindelof.

HBO is going through a turbulent period as “Game of Thrones” ends.

Former HBO CEO Richard Plepler resigned earlier this year, as did several other executives. After AT&T bought Time Warner last year, it promised big changes for the network in order to compete with Netflix.

HBO has always been known for the quality of its Sunday-night programming – from “The Wire” to “The Sopranos” – but AT&T wants to pump out more content, with plans to introduce two hours of prime-time original programming on Monday nights along with Sundays.

Beyond “Game of Thrones,” HBO is hoping its upcoming lineup can satisfy audiences. Below are seven that we’re most looking forward to.

“Big Little Lies” Season 2

caption Meryl Streep in “Big Little Lies” season 2. source HBO

Release date: June 9

“Big Little Lies” was one of the best shows of 2017. After winning a handful of Emmys – including best limited series and acting awards for Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern – HBO announced it was developing a second season, this time with Meryl Streep joining the cast.

Description: “Based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling book, and featuring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley, this darkly comedic series tells the tale of three mothers whose seemingly perfect lives unravel to the point of murder.”

“Euphoria” Season 1

caption Zendaya in “Euphoria.” source HBO

Release date: June 16

Zendaya, of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” fame, leads this upcoming teen drama produced by Drake. Yes, that Drake.

Description: “Following a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media, the series will be executive produced by Drake, along with manager Future the Prince. The ensemble cast includes: actor and singer Zendaya, Maude Apatow (Girls), Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects).”

“Years and Years” Season 1

caption Emma Thompson in “Years and Years.” source HBO/BBC One

Release date: June 24

Emma Thompson starring in an HBO series is all you need to know to be excited for “Years and Years.” It’s also from Russell T Davies, the man behind “Doctor Who.”

Description: “YEARS AND YEARS follows the members of one family as their complex lives converge on one crucial night in 2019, when Britain is rocked by political, economic and technological advances. Rory Kinnear, Russell Tovey, Jessica Hynes, Ruth Madeley and Anne Reid star, along with Emma Thompson, who plays an outspoken celebrity turned political figure whose controversial opinions divide the nation.”

“Succession” Season 2

caption Brian Cox in “Succession” season 2. source HBO

Release date: August

“Succession” was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of 2018. The first season has an 86% Rotten Tomatoes critic score, and we’re expecting season two to be even better.

Description: “Succession tracks the lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father (Brian Cox) begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control.”

“The Righteous Gemstones” Season 1

caption Danny McBride, John Goodman, and Adam Devine in “The Righteous Gemstones.” source HBO

Release date: August

Danny McBride and Adam Devine bring their comedic talents along with John Goodman. What’s not to like?

Description: “This comedy series tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. John Goodman, Danny McBride, Edi Patterson, Adam Devine, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Calvero, Tim Baltz and Greg Alan Williams star.”

“Watchmen” Season 1

source HBO

Release date: This fall

“Watchmen,” by writer Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, is widely regarded as the best graphic novel of all time. “Lost” and “The Leftovers” cocreator Damon Lindelof is bringing the novel’s world to the small screen for the first time with a modern follow up.

Description: “From Damon Lindelof and set in an alternate history where ‘superheroes’ are treated as outlaws, this drama series embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own. The cast includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Hong Chau, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, and James Wolk.”

“His Dark Materials” Season 1

caption Lin-Manuel Miranda in “His Dark Materials.” source HBO/BBC One

Release date: This fall

After the 2007 movie “The Golden Compass” bombed critically and at the box office, HBO and BBC One are giving the “His Dark Materials” book trilogy another try, this time on the small screen. With a cast that includes Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, it’s already looking bright.

Description: “Author Philip Pullman’s beloved trilogy, Northern Lights, The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass, has been given a two season order from the BBC, with HBO picking up the worldwide rights. The first season follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Lyra’s search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets a determined and courageous boy called Will. Together they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living – and the dead – in their hands.”