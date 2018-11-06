HBO rounded up its stars — from ‘Game of Thrones’ to ‘Silicon Valley’ — in a get out the vote video

- source
- HBO/YouTube
- HBO gathered some of its biggest stars to urge fans to vote Tuesday in the midterm elections.
- “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin, “Camping” creator and “Girls” star Lena Dunham, “Divorce” star Sarah Jessica Parker, “Insecure” actress Yvonne Orji, and “Westworld” actors Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright were all included.
- “Silicon Valley” star Thomas Middleditch was even in the video, though, as he said, he can’t vote because he’s Canadian.
- Watch the video below.
