HBO makes light of the misplaced coffee cup on ‘Game of Thrones’: ‘Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea’

caption Eagle-eyed fans spotted a rogue coffee cup on Sunday’s “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for season eight, episode four of “Game of Thrones,” titled “The Last of the Starks.”

Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” was overshadowed by a rogue coffee cup spotted on set during the episode.

Many were quick to refer to the cup as a Starbucks coffee cup. That’s not the case.

In a statement provided to INSIDER, HBO confirmed the cup was simply one from the set’s craft services.

A rogue coffee cup spotted on Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” became a hot topic of conversation following the season’s fourth episode, “The Last of the Starks,” and HBO is getting in on the fun with an apt explanation.

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea,” said HBO in a statement to INSIDER on Monday.

That’s exactly what a Queen needs after losing her right-hand man, Jorah, and learning the love of her life is her nephew.

Fans spotted the coffee cup briefly during a celebratory scene at Winterfell on a table by Queen Daenerys.

Despite fans referring to the cup as one from Starbucks, HBO confirmed it was simply one from the set’s craft services, which serves drinks and food to the cast and crew.

That’s at least one “Thrones” mystery solved.

