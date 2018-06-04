Critics seem torn about HBO’s new show ‘Succession,’ a drama that follows a wealthy family as they inherit an entertainment empire

source HBO

The new HBO drama series “Succession” is getting mixed reviews. Some critics find it tired and boring, but some say that it does an excellent job representing privilege.

“Succession,” which debuted on HBO Sunday night, follows the Roy family, which controls one of the biggest media and entertainment conglomerates in the world.

The series comes from the producers of Oscar nominee “The Big Short” (2015) and follows the Roy family as they navigate the future of their company and themselves after their father, who is getting older, starts to step away from running the company.

The show currently has a 73% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 75% audience score. Some critics love it, especially once you get a few episodes into the first season. But other critics say it’s a “slog” of a series, and that it isn’t a very original take on a story about the extremely wealthy.

“Succession” stars Brian Cox, Hiam Abbass, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong.

Here’s what critics have to say about HBO’s “Succession”- the good and the bad.

The bad:

source HBO

“At first engaging, then slowly, inexorably, ‘Succession’ turns into work.”

source HBO

Newsday

“‘Succession’ makes it clear that the Roys are not especially nice people. They are also, alas, not especially fascinating. Pink slips for everyone.”

source HBO

Boston Herald

“Although the Roys are far from the first ethically bankrupt brood to darken prestige cable TV with their reprehensible ways, they never get a chance to grow on us or fully develop as characters, despite the efforts of a strong ensemble cast.”

source HBO

The Washington Post

“Only a few minutes into HBO’s new corporate family drama ‘Succession,’ I found myself wondering who, exactly, was supposed to enjoy this slog of a series”

source HBO

USA Today

The good:

source HBO

“Succession does a fine job of depicting how enormous privilege ultimately serves as its own kind of black hole.”

source HBO

AV Club

“It’s off to a more interesting start than several recent HBO shows (I’m looking at you, Here and Now) and the pedigree of the cast and crew should keep the production engaging.”

source HBO

RogerEbert.com

“You won’t wish yourself a part of this family, you may not emotionally invest in their internal conflicts, and you certainly won’t root for anybody, but there’s ample entertainment in watching these thin-blooded titans self-destruct.”

source HBO

The Hollywood Reporter

“Smartly sketched, what I like most about Succession is that it’s novelistic in form and, yet, not bombastic. It lets things flow, leaving you the viewer to fill in gaps.”

source HBO

Toronto Star