Everything you need to know about the complicated and ambiguous ‘Watchmen’ season one finale

caption Regina King plays Angela on “Watchmen.” source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the season one finale of HBO‘s “Watchmen.”

The last episode of the superhero show premiered on Sunday, and tied up several major plot points, while leaving a few developments frustratingly unexplained.

“Watchmen’s” finale also said goodbye to several major characters, including Lady Trieu and Dr. Manhattan.

The season finale of HBO’s “Watchmen” premiered on Sunday, and it tied up several major plot points – while leaving a few key developments frustratingly unexplained.

Most of the season focused on Detective Angela Abar (Regina King) and her efforts to uncover her past, and how her newly-discovered grandfather, Will Reeves (Louis Gossett Jr.), fits into a vast conspiracy involving the Tulsa Police Department and a racist white supremacist group known as the Seventh Kavalry, who are on the hunt for Dr. Manhattan. Also in the mix are Lady Trieu (Hong Chau), an enigmatic businesswoman building a giant structure in the middle of Tulsa; Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias (Jeremy Irons), a powerful ex-superhero who’s been exiled to Europa (a moon of Jupiter); and Dr. Manhattan/Jon Osterman/Cal (Yahya Abdul-Matten II), a superhuman who’s been living undetected with his lover, Angela, for the past 10 years.

To top it off, FBI Agent Blake (Jean Smart), herself a former superhero, has been getting closer and closer to discovering Dr. Manhattan’s whereabouts, while Tulsa detective Wade Tillman (aka Looking Glass, played by Tim Blake Nelson) has struggled to confront his PTSD after a near-death experience in 1985.

From Lady Trieu’s true parentage to the fate of Dr. Manhattan and Angela Abar, the last “Watchmen” episode covered a lot of ground. Here’s everything you need to know about the season one finale of HBO’s hit superhero show, “See How They Fly.”

Lady Trieu is revealed to be the daughter of Adrian Veidt (Ozymandias).

Lady Trieu’s backstory has always been pretty vague, but the finale dropped a pretty big bombshell on viewers in terms of her true parentage.

The first scene of the finale shows a group of Asian workers as they help Adrian film his address to new President Robert Redford in 1985, congratulating him on his win and explaining his role in Redford’s victory and the giant alien squid that just killed half the population of New York.

But as Adrian films his address, a young Asian woman slips into his office and hacks into his computer – opening up a vault of semen concealed behind a painting. While it’s not entirely clear why Adrian is collecting his sperm, the woman quickly injects herself with sample number 2346, and leaves, after saying, “F— you, Ozymandias.”

The next scene, set some time later, shows an adult Lady Trieu knocking on the door to Adrian’s lair in Antarctica. After she’s let in, she quickly reveals that she’s his daughter, and asks for $42 billion to finance a quantum centrifuge that would strip Dr. Manhattan of his powers (destroying him in the process), filter out the radiation, and transfer them into Trieu. She also tells her father that she’s launched a probe into orbit that can detect wherever Dr. Manhattan is located in the galaxy.

caption Adrian returns to Earth on the season finale of “Watchmen.” source HBO

Adrian is not impressed with his new daughter, and sends her away, but not before telling Trieu that she won’t receive anything from him – and that he’ll never call her his daughter.

But a subsequent scene reveals that Adrian eventually had a change of heart. Previous episodes had shown Adrian, imprisoned on Europa by Dr. Manhattan, launching the bodies of various dead Miss Crookshankses and Mr. Phillipses into the sky – and then sending himself in the same direction, breaking through the manufactured atmosphere to the planet’s surface to arrange the bodies into the words “Save me.”

And on “See How They Fly,” it’s revealed that Adrian’s full plea reads, “Save me daughter” – a message to Trieu’s probe for her to come and retrieve him, and a play on her filial affections. Ever the forgiving daughter, Trieu sends a ship to Europa, which Veidt gladly boards.

While Veidt later ends up killing Trieu and destroying the centrifuge as she’s about to absorb Dr. Manhattan’s powers, they share a few memorable moments (and hilarious conversations) as father and daughter before then.

caption Lady Trieu and Dr. Manhattan play key parts on the finale of “Watchmen.” source HBO

Dr. Manhattan was vaporized, along with Senator Keene and the senior members of Cyclops/the Seventh Kavalry.

Perhaps the biggest twist of the “Watchmen” finale is that it was really Lady Trieu who was behind the plot to capture and kill Dr. Manhattan – not the Seventh Kavalry, as previously suggested. While Kavalry members did have their own reasons for wanting to absorb Manhattan’s powers – namely, white supremacy and the eradication of POC – Trieu was the mastermind behind it all. She purposefully allowed Kavalry members to steal some of her equipment, so they’d be the ones to go through the trouble of abducting and imprisoning Dr. Manhattan.

Kavalry members, including Senator Keene, captured Manhattan and teleported him to a giant lithium cage at the end of the previous episode, “A God Walks Into Abar.” Thrilled with their catch, they prepare to transfer Manhattan’s powers into Keene, only to have things go terribly awry.

While Trieu let them steal some of her equipment, she didn’t tell them how to use it – meaning Keene is instantly liquefied when he attempts the transfer, leaving the remaining Kavalry members in the hands of Trieu. After reading an impassioned message from Will Reeves to the white supremacists, she vaporizes them.

Unfortunately for Angela, her lover Dr. Manhattan/Jon is next on Trieu’s list. With no way to escape, Manhattan teleports Adrian, Agent Blake, and Wade Tillman/Looking Glass (who had all gathered to thwart Trieu) to Adrian’s lab, and succumbs to Trieu’s centrifuge – but not before he relives all of his moments with Angela at once, and tells her he loves her.

caption Will’s role in Dr. Manhattan’s death is revealed on the “Watchmen” finale. source HBO

Will Reeves appears to have been working with Lady Trieu (and Doctor Manhattan) all along.

As Trieu reveals before she vaporizes the senior Kavalry members, Reeves was actually partly responsible for their demise. On episode six, “This Extraordinary Being,” Reeves was revealed to have been a police officer-turned-vigilante who was dead set on bringing white supremacists to justice after his parents were killed in the real-life 1921 Greenwood Massacre.

During his stint as the vigilante Hooded Justice, Reeves uncovered a racist organization armed with weapons and mind-control techniques called Cyclops. And although it took him a bit longer than intended, he was eventually able to bring Cyclops – which had since morphed into the Seventh Kavalry – to justice, with the help of Lady Trieu.

And as Will tells Angela towards the end of the finale, Dr. Manhattan was actually in on the action, too. We’d seen in “A God Walks Into Abar” that Dr. Manhattan went to meet Will shortly after meeting Angela, who inadvertently tipped off her grandfather about the involvement of Cyclops/the Seventh Kavalry in Tulsa. But, as Will tells Angela, it was ultimately Dr. Manhattan’s decision to partner with Lady Trieu.

“Making the deal with her was his idea,” Will says to Angela, who replies, “He knew he was going to die. And you helped him.”

“Well, we helped each other,” Will explains.

This exchange between Angela and Will seems to suggest that Dr. Manhattan was not only aware of his death, but actually wanted it – if only to bestow his powers on someone else.

caption Agent Blake finally brings Ozymandias to justice on the last episode of “Watchmen.” source HBO

Agent Blake and Wade Tillman/Looking Glass arrest Adrian Veidt for the murder of three million people.

It’s not necessarily a huge plot point, but Adrian/Ozymandias is finally arrested for his crimes against humanity after helping to defeat Lady Trieu.

Episode five, “Little Fear of Lightning,” revealed that he was behind the giant squid that dropped on New York City in 1985 – not some alien life force, as most people suspected. While Adrian justifies his involvement in Squidgate as a means of protecting humanity and preventing nuclear war between the US and Russia, the fact remains that he killed three million innocent people – something Blake and Wade are determined to make him pay for.

Even though Adrian successfully manipulates frozen squids to fall over Tulsa and obliterate Lady Trieu and her centrifuge, Blake and Wade still arrest him towards the end of the finale.

caption Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays Dr. Manhattan/Jon/Cal on “Watchmen.” source HBO

At the end, Angela appears to swallow Dr. Manhattan’s powers, although the show ultimately leaves her exact fate ambiguous.

Arguably the biggest plot in the finale revolves around Dr. Manhattan and his telekinetic/time-traveling powers. Although he’s obliterated by Lady Trieu’s centrifuge, the process is destroyed by Adrian’s frozen squids before it can be completed, killing Trieu and destroying the machine.

Dr. Manhattan is most definitely dead, but the question of his powers remains unclear for a bit. During his conversation with Angela after the frozen squidfall, Will tells her that Manhattan said they had to “break a couple of eggs to make an omelet,” something that befuddles Angela initially.

But once she returns home with her children and Will, she spies a carton of eggs on the floor that she’d thrown down and smashed in an earlier moment of frustration with Dr. Manhattan. But somehow, there’s still a whole egg in the carton – and Angela remembers a conversation she had with Jon, in which he said he could “theoretically” transfer his powers into organic material like an egg, thus allowing whomever consumed the material in question to gain his powers (which include telekinesis, time travel, and walking on water).

The last scene of the finale shows Angela cracking open the egg and eating by her backyard pool, before tentatively placing her foot near the water’s surface. Although it cuts to black before her foot can make contact with the water, it seems safe to assume that she likely inherited Jon’s powers through the egg, especially considering that he appeared to be in on Lady Trieu’s plan the whole time.

Much of the criticism of Doctor Manhattan on the show focused on the fact that he didn’t really use his powers for good. Even though he could have stopped world hunger, cleaned up the planet, and cured diseases, among other things, Dr. Manhattan spent the last 10 years oblivious to his powers, living a normal life with Angela.

It’d make sense for him to give his powers to Angela, someone arguably more “worthy” than Lady Trieu, and with a greater understanding of inequality than Senator Keene or any member of Cyclops/the Seventh Kavalry. Plus, a scene towards the end of the finale shows Will, Angela, and her children walking through the ruins of downtown Tulsa – while a broken marquee behind them spells out “Dr M” with its lights.

caption Does this scene on the “Watchmen” finale hint at Angela’s fate? source HBO

It might be a bit of a stretch to assume that broken lights could hint at Angela’s future as an all-powerful hero, but until “Watchmen” comes back (if it comes back), we’ll just have to decide for ourselves where Jon’s powers went – and if Angela, has, in fact, become Dr. Manhattan.