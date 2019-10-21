The violent cold open of HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ is based on a real massacre, and it’s the key reason the new series exists

caption The opening scene of “Watchmen” shows the real historical Tulsa massacre of “Black Wall Street” which took place in 1921. source Mark Hill/HBO

HBO’s new series “Watchmen” begins with a cold open showing the real historical event known as the Tulsa Race Massacre or the Tulsa Riot of 1921.

Hundreds of black people were murdered by a white supremacist mob in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The creator of “Watchmen,” Damon Lindelof, cited a Ta-Nehisi Coates article about reparations as one of the reasons “Watchmen” focuses so much on the history of racism in the US.

“That was the first time that I had heard about Black Wall Street and what happened in Tulsa in 1921,” Lindelof said this summer during the Television Critics Association (TCA) panel. “[I was] sort of ashamed and confused and embarrassed that I had never heard about it before.”

On Monday morning, the day after the pilot episode of HBO’s new comic-book-inspired series “Watchmen” premiered, one of the top trending topics on Twitter in the US was the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.

“Watchmen” starts with a cold open, following a young boy as his parents try to get him to safety while the streets of Tulsa are piled with the bodies of murdered black men, women, and children. White men, many wearing Ku Klux Klan robes and hoods, shoot and kill the black residents of this affluent Tulsa neighborhood (known then as “Black Wall Street”). Planes drop bombs on buildings. Hundreds of black people are killed by a white supremacist mob, leaving the city decimated.

This is a real event from US history, and it’s part of why “Watchmen” creator Damon Lindelof decided to use the series to try and tackle white supremacy as a “formidable foe.”

“[I was] sort of ashamed and confused and embarrassed that I had never heard about it before,” Lindelof said this summer during the Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour panel for “Watchmen,” attended by Insider this summer at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

Creator Damon Lindelof cites a Ta-Nehisi Coates article about reparations as one of the reasons ‘Watchmen’ focuses so much on US racism

caption Damon Lindelof and actress Regina King together on the set of “Watchmen.” source Mark Hill/HBO

During the TCA panel, the very first question asked of Lindelof came from NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

At the time, critics had only seen the pilot episode of “Watchmen,” which appears to set up an alternate version of our world in which police are the people who are trying to protect black people against white supremacists.

Cops are killed by the Seventh Kalvary terrorist group on the pilot episode, a choice which Deggans asked Lindelof to explain.

“It seemed odd, given our current history in America with the police and white supremacists, where often [police] are enablers rather than victims,” Deggans said. “Since [the pilot] starts with the riots of Tulsa, which were enabled by the police sort of standing back and letting white supremacists slaughter black people, I’m trying to understand – what are you saying here? What’s the point of making an institution that is often supportive of white supremacists the victim of them?”

“Uh, thanks for starting off with a softball,” Lindelof said, and the room erupted in laughter. “In all seriousness, it’s actually a relief to get this question first because this is at the root of where this story began.”

“Fully aware and conscious of my own pretension, four or five years ago I first read ‘The Case for Reparations’ by Ta-Nehisi Coates and subsequently read a lot of his writing,” Lindelof said. “And that was the first time that I had heard about Black Wall Street and what happened in Tulsa in 1921.”

Coates’ essay on reparations and the history of disenfranchisement and violence against black people in the US was published in the June 2014 issue of The Atlantic magazine. You can read the full article here.

“[I was] sort of ashamed and confused and embarrassed that I had never heard about it before,” Lindelof said. “Then I bought a book called ‘Burning’ where I learned all about it. That was the beginning of my education.”

caption Photograph of burning buildings and damage from the Tulsa race riot in June 1921. source Oklahoma Historical Society/Getty Images

At the TCA panel, Lindelof explained how his education on the Tulsa Race Massacre coincided with the time he was thinking about what story he would want to tell set in the world of “Watchmen.”

The original comics, written by Alan Moore and illustrated by David Gibbons, takes place primarily in the 1980s. Lindelof did not want to adapt Moore’s story, but instead he wanted to “remix” it. The HBO series acts as a sequel to the canon of events in Moore’s original “Watchmen” – all set 30 years later in an alternate version of our 2019.

“The original source material was highly political,” Lindelof said. “It was about what was happening in American culture at the time even though it was being presented by two British artists. [So] what in 2019 is the equivalent of the nuclear standoff between Russia and the United States? And it just felt like it was undeniably race and policing in America.”

White supremacy is the ‘formidable foe’ the protagonist of ‘Watchmen’ is trying to defeat

caption Regina King as Angela Abar on “Watchmen.” source Mark Hill/HBO

And so the first episode of “Watchmen” begins with a brutal recreation of the very-real Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921 before cutting to the Oklahoma town in 2019. As the episode unfolds, we’re shown how the police now wear masks after a series of targeted attacks from a white supremacist group called the Seventh Kalvary.

“What is it we’re trying to say? Why did we do this?” Lindelof said to Deggans. “Unfortunately you’ve only seen the first episode, but my hope is that over the course of the entire season – the nine episodes that we’ve completed – you’ll have a much better sense of that.”

“But I think that those contradictions you just presented were things that we were very aware of in the storytelling and try to square to the best of our ability,” he continued.

caption Don Johnson is the chief of police in Tulsa, Oklahoma. source Mark Hill/HBO

Lindelof also said he found white supremacy to be a “formidable foe” for the show’s protagonist, Angela Abar (played by Regina King) to try and tackle.

“There are no easy answers. There are no grandiose solutions,” Lindelof said. “In a traditional superhero movie, the [good] guys are fighting aliens and when they beat the aliens, the aliens go back to their planet and everybody wins. There’s no defeating white supremacy. It’s not going anywhere. It felt like it was a pretty formidable foe.”

Critics now have screened the first six of the nine total episodes of the first season of “Watchmen,” and Lindelof’s promise of a more complicated premise when it comes to institutionalized racism does indeed play out.

What to know about the real Tulsa Race Massacre

caption Wounded prisoners in an army truck during martial law which was declared by the governor of Oklahoma due to the Race Riots. source Corbis via Getty Images

If you, like Lindelof and many people who tuned into the premiere of “Watchmen,” had not heard of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 (also sometimes called the Tulsa Race Riot), this is what you should know.

In the years leading up to 1921, the neighborhood in Tulsa called the Greenwood district was populated primarily by middle-class black business owners and families. The Greenwood district became known as “Black Wall Street” thanks to its thriving economy.

But Oklahoma was a state still enforcing legal segregation, the Ku Klux Klan was reemerging in the state.

The inciting incident for the riot came when a black man was accused of assaulting a white woman. Following his arrest, a white mob was said to be headed to the courthouse to lynch him. So black men from the neighborhood set out to defend the accused man.

Many of these defenders were armed World World I veterans. The father of the boy we see on the cold open of “Watchmen” is shown in his army uniform, bringing this small detail to life in the depiction of the attack.

caption The father of the young boy seen on the cold open of “Watchmen.” source HBO

“After a confrontation, shots were fired, and thus began a day-long assault on Greenwood,” NPR reported in a 2014 feature on one of the last-living survivors of the massacre. “In less than 24 hours, the white mobs destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses. They set fire to schools, churches, libraries, and movie theaters, leveling entire city blocks.”

One estimate from the Red Cross says approximately 300 people were killed. About 9,000 people were left homeless. The incident was rarely taught in schools as part of curriculum, which is why so many people today might not be aware of it despite its historic significance.

“Today, the Tulsa Race Riot is considered one of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history,” NPR reports.

Lindelof’s choice to use the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 as a jumping-off point for “Watchmen” is just one of several major risks taken throughout his new series. The gamble has paid off so far, sparking conversations online among people both aware of the atrocity and those just learning of it thanks to the show.