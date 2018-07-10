HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel will start filming this year

source HBO

The “Game of Thrones” spin-off will start filming its pilot this October in Belfast.

This means the series might come sooner than expected, but it is just a pilot.

The series takes place thousands of years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” and has the working title “The Long Night.”

It looks like we won’t go as long as we thought without Westeros, because HBO’s “Game of Thrones” spin-off will start filming in Belfast in October of this year, according to Deadline.

In June, HBO officially greenlit the pilot for the “Game of Thrones” spin-off, which takes place thousands of years before the events in the books and the show. The series comes from writer Jane Goldman, a frequent collaborator with the director Matthew Vaughn on movies including “Kick-Ass,” “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” and “X-Men: First Class” and George R.R. Martin, who wrote the “Song of Ice and Fire” books the series is based on.

This is how HBO describes the series, with working title “The Long Night”:

“Taking place thousands of years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East, to the Starks of legend … it’s not the story we think we know.”

Since HBO only ordered a pilot, not an entire season, there’s still a chance that it could not move forward with show. But if HBO likes the pilot and picks up the show for an entire season, we could expect it a bit sooner than anticipated.

Because the series in set so far into Westorosi history, don’t expect any of your favorite characters to show up in this – unless you truly love the Night King.