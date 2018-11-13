‘Game of Thrones’ announced when its final season is returning with a dramatic video

- source
- After months of speculation, HBO finally announced that “Game of Thrones” is officially returning in April 2019 for its eighth and final season.
- Fans have been waiting since the seventh season ended in August 2017, and the network posted a dramatic video on Twitter of some of the show’s most heart-wrenching and memorable scenes – from the Red Wedding to the Battle of the Bastards – to announce the news.
- “Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death. All #ForTheThrone,” the tweet said.
- Watch the video below.
— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018
