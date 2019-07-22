HBO’s latest Westworld trailer features Singapore’s ‘futuristic’ Marina One Residences – and it was another redditor who spotted it

Singapore’s Marina One Residences makes an extremely short appearance in the official Comic-Con trailer for Westworld season three. YouTube / HBO

The official Comic-Con trailer for the third season of HBO’s science fiction television series was just released and once again, an eagle-eyed Reddit user spotted Singapore’s familiar futuristic architecture in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it snippet.

On Sunday (July 21), the new trailer announcing the arrival of show’s latest season in 2020 was posted on HBO’s YouTube channel and it has since garnered more than 1.2 million views.

A redditor, who goes by the handle “michealflux”, posted on the same day a screenshot from the trailer showing Westworld character Dolores Abernathy (played by American actress Evan Rachel Wood) walking inside a multi-storey building containing large oddly-shaped curved metal structures, a waterfall display and lush greenery.

The scene – which appears one minute and 45 seconds into the trailer – barely lasts two seconds and is notably shorter than the four-second long appearance of Singapore’s skyline in an earlier Westworld trailer released in May this year.

Redditors “jupiter_1” and “Twrd4321” claimed the location where the scene was shot is apparently the interior of Marina One Residences, a luxury apartment complex located within the Marina One mixed-use development area.

Responding to a comment by another user, michaelflux said filming for the show took place in Singapore from July 1 to 9 and other shooting locations included five-star hotel Parkroyal on Pickering and near the UOB Plaza in the Central Business District.

The Straits Times reported that a 10-day shoot indeed happened earlier this month at various places around Singapore, such as the National Gallery, School of the Arts, around the Esplanade and even in rural Pulau Ubin off the mainland.

Michaelflux’s post, at time of writing, has amassed more than 400 upvotes and over 40 comments.

Several other redditors agreed on the appropriateness of using Marina One Residences and Singapore in general as a filming location for the series, citing the ultra-modernistic look of the country’s architecture as one of its biggest draws.

One user noted that Singapore’s supposed lack of natural elements allows its scenery to easily look futuristic.

However, michaelflux and a couple of redditors said that the mesh of Singapore’s futuristic design and greenery in the city, made it all the more fitting for a science fiction show.

It is not known if more Singapore landmarks were featured in other scenes in the trailer – particularly those showing modern cityscapes.

Business Insider has reached out to HBO Asia for comment.

Read also: