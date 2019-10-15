HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ director thinks there’s enough story to tell for season 2 and beyond

caption “Watchmen” source HBO

Nicole Kassell, a director and executive producer on HBO’s “Watchmen,” told Business Insider that she thinks there is “content for a season two, if not more.”

Series creator Damon Lindelof said during a New York Comic Con panel this month that every question and mystery of the season will be resolved.

He added that a second season could be determined by how the audience responds to season one.

HBO’s “Watchmen” is off to a hot start even before its first episode premieres on Sunday.

Critics have praised the show as “compelling” and a “tour-de-force”. It’s a good sign for the new series based on the acclaimed graphic novel of the same name, so a season two could already be on people’s minds.

“As a fan who has seen this whole thing, I definitely think there is content for a season two, if not more,” Nicole Kassell, a director and executive producer on the series, told Business Insider during an interview. “I think it would be delicious and wonderful to see.”

This comes after series creator Damon Lindelof implied that a second season isn’t guaranteed during a New York Comic Con panel earlier this month. Lindelof said that the questions and mysteries viewers have this season will be resolved by the season’s end.

“One of the things that makes the original [comic] perfect is that those issues were well-thought-out, and it was clear that there was a beginning, middle, and end in mind,” Lindelof said. “They knew exactly what they were doing, and I knew that we had to do the same. We plotted out these nine episodes so that we knew exactly where we were headed so that every mystery and every question that we were asking would be resolved.”

Kassell told Business Insider that she “never really doubted” that the first season’s biggest questions would be answered.

“I trust Damon’s craft,” Kassell said. “Almost every time I may have been confused when reading the script, he had written the words: ‘If you’re confused, it’s okay, trust me, hang on.'” She said she expected there could be a big cliffhanger, but that was never Lindelof’s plan.

That doesn’t mean season two is out of the question. It will depend on how audiences respond to season one, according to Lindelof.

“If the conversation out there seems to suggest you’re hungry for more, then we’ll certainly take that into consideration,” he said. “But our job was to just make these nine episodes that delivered an amazing story.”