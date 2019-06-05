HDB is adding better floors, doors, gates and toilets to BTO flats launched from Feb 2019 – here’s what they look like

BTO flats launched from February 2019 onward will have sleeker and better fittings built in, like top-hung instead of louvered windows. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Snagged a BTO flat no earlier than Feburary this year?

Then lucky you – because BTO flats launched from February 2019 onward will have sleeker and better fittings built in, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced on Wednesday (June 5).

Among the upgraded finishes include a laminated timber front door, a steel entrance gate, and glazed porcelain floor tiles.

The cost of these upgraded fittings will be absorbed by the HDB, and will not result in higher BTO prices, according to HDB’s Building Quality Group deputy director, Jansen Foo.

At a media preview on Tuesday (June 4), HDB displayed the old and new fittings for comparison.

Here are some of the key upgrades:

Previously, the front doors of BTO flats were made with timber veneer, and the gate was made of wrought iron.

Rachel Chia/Business Insider

New BTOs launched after Feburary 2019 will get main doors made of laminated timber – which is more scratch resistant – and steel gates.

Rachel Chia/Business Insider

In previous BTOs, the main gate featured keyholes on both sides. This meant that even to exit the flat, you needed to use a key.

Rachel Chia/Business Insider

For newer BTO flats, the keyhole on the inside of the door will be replaced with a thumb-turn lock, meaning residents can exit the flat faster.

This will also help them evacuate quicker during emergencies, like a house fire.

Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The kitchen and bathroom used to have ceramic tiles.

Rachel Chia/Business Insider

In the newer flats, the HDB will use larger-sized glazed porcelain tiles, which are more durable and suffer less from wear and tear. This also gives homeowners a larger range of tile designs to choose from.

In addition, the larger tiles are aesthetically more pleasing for open concept kitchens – which are available for all BTO flats launched from 2018 onwards.

Rachel Chia/Business Insider

For previous BTOs, the windows between the kitchen and laundry area were louvered.

Rachel Chia/Business Insider

In the newer flats, they’ll be replaced with top-hung windows, which look sleeker and are easier to clean.

Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The same window replacement will be done for the bathrooms. In addition, the newer bathrooms will have more water-efficient toilets, taps and bath mixers.

There will also be a bigger range of toilet designs homeowners can choose from.

A louvered toilet window in older BTO flats. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

BTO flats launched after February 2019 will feature top-hung windows instead. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

In the newer BTO flats, the toilets will also have concealed floor traps instead of the previous PVC traps, making them more durable – and better looking.

Rachel Chia/Business Insider

