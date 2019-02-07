HDB is reducing the waiting time for buyers booking re-offered balance flats to just one day

The Straits Times

HDB flat buyers will soon be able to book a unit from the Re-Offer of Balance Flats (ROF) exercise at any time of the year, and find out if the application is successful in just one day, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said on Thursday (Feb 7).

In a blog post, the minister said that the Housing and Development Board (HDB) had been studying ways “to make the sale of such flats even more accessible to potential homebuyers“.

According to him, around 2,500 households have booked a flat through the ROF – which is currently offered twice a year – since it was launched in 2017.

In a report, The Straits Times said that currently, applicants have to wait for a week till applications close before they find out if they are eligible to book a unit.

From the middle of this year, flat buyers will be able to book remaining flats from the ROF pool at any time of the year, Wong said. The first applicable batch will have about 120 flats.

“In other words, flat buyers can apply online anytime on a first-come, first-served basis, and book a flat by the next working day. This will effectively reduce their waiting time to book a flat to just one day,” he said.

The ROF scheme was introduced to allow buyers who are less particular about location and other flat attributes, or who have more urgent housing needs, access to unsold HDB flats in a common pool.

Buyers are able to book a flat based on their balloted queue numbers. Their selection will be subject to availability and the ethnic quota.