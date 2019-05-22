HDB just launched 6,753 flats for sale, including a BTO project in Kallang and Sale of Balance flats in 14 mature towns

The Housing & Development Board (HDB) just announced the sale of 6,753 flats, including 3,458 Build-To-Order (BTO) units and 3,268 and Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) in its May 2019 launch exercise.

In total, there are four BTO projects: two in Tengah, one in Woodlands and another in Kallang Whampoa, which is considered a mature town.

Here’s what Kallang Whampoa’s Kempas Residences looks like:

Kempas Residences in Kallang Whampoa will have 2-room Flexi, 3-, and 4-room Flats. HDB

According to HDB, there will be four residential blocks ranging from 29 to 37 storeys in height at this development.

There are a total of 583 units of 2-room Flexi, 3-, and 4-room flats.

In addition, the 2-room flexi flats here are only for seniors aged 55 and above. These will be allocated on short leases of between 15 and 45 years, in five-year increments.

There will be separate chutes for recyclable waste, HDB said. HDB

According to HDB, the BTO project is located just off Kempas Road, and bounded by Serangoon Road, Lavender Street, and Boon Keng Road.

Bendemeer, Boon Keng and Farrer Park MRT stations are nearby. HDB

The Tengah BTO projects launched in this exercise are called Garden Vale @Tengah and Plantation Acres.

Garden Vale offers 987 units of 2-room Flexi, 3-, 4-, and 5-room flats.

Garden Vale @ Tengah will be bounded by Plantation Crescent, Tengah Boulevard and Tengah Drive. HDB

Garden Vale will have eight residential blocks ranging from 7 to 14 storeys. According to HDB, the blocks are designed to look like valleys nestled amid garden spaces.

There will be a garden-themed farmway, themed playgrounds and green markers such as botanical arbours framed with flowering creepers.

Garden District is framed by Tengah Pond and Central Park. HDB

Plantation Acres will have 1,193 units of 2-room Flexi, 3-, 4-, and 5-room flats. There will be nine residential blocks ranging from seven to 14 storeys.

According to HDB, its name is inspired by the green spaces within the development.

There will be a shopping street lining the Plantation Farmway, and opportunities for organic markets and farm-to-table dining are possible.

The development will sit along Plantation Crescent. HDB

Garden Vale @ Tengah will be located in the Garden District, while Plantation Acres will be in the Plantation District.

Both developments will be near an upcoming neighbourhood centre, a community club, and Jurong Region Line MRT stations. HDB

The Woodlands’ development is called Champion’s Green.

It comprises six 10-storey residential blocks with 722 units of 2-room Flexi, 3-, 4-, and 5-room flats.

It is bounded by Champions Way and Woodlands Drive 17. HDB

HDB said its name describes the green spaces within the estate that are designed to promote healthy and active lifestyles.

The site is located near various schools, including Si Ling Primary School, Woodgrove Primary School, Singapore Sports Scool, Innova Primary School and Christ Church Secondary School.

The road it sits on is called Champions Way. HDB

In a statement, HDB said that these new flats are priced with a generous subsidy, taking into account factors such as location, flat attributes and prevailing market conditions. “HDB’s prices are considerably lower than transacted prices of comparable resale flats in the vicinity,” it said.

Grants of up to S$80,000 are given out to eligible first-timer families, including the additional CPF Housing Grant (AHG) and the Special CPF Housing Grant (SHG).

This means a 2-room Flexi flat at the Woodlands BTO project could cost as little as S$6,000, while a 5-room flat at the same location could cost just S$331,000.

Shorter balloting time for BTO flats

HDB also said it would be reducing the balloting time for BTO flats from six weeks to three weeks, starting with the May exercise.

Also starting with this exercise is the availability of the Step-UP CPF Housing Grant for second-timer families who live in public rental flats and wish to buy 2-room flexi and 3-room flats – both old and new – in non-mature estates.

The S$15,000 grant was previously applicable only when they applied for 3-room new flats in non-mature towns.

Sale of Balance flats in 14 mature towns and 11 non-mature estates

Among the 3,268 balance flats launched under the SBF exercise, 535 are 2-room Flexi units; 432 are 3-room flats; 1,384 are 4-room flats; 799 are 5-room units; 111 are 3Gen flats; and seven are executive flats.

In total, there are Sale of Balance units in 11 non-mature estates and 14 mature towns.

The non-mature estates are: Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Jurong East, Jurong West, Punggol, Sembawang, Sengkang, Woodlands, Yishun.

Mature estates include: Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Bukit Timah, Central, Clementi, Geylang, Kallang/Whampoa, Pasir Ris, Queenstown, Serangoon, Tampines, Toa Payoh.

Prices for a 2-room Flexi start from S$5,000 in a non-mature town and S$98,000 in a mature estate. 5-room flats in non-mature estates start from S$243,000 and S$357,000 in mature towns, while executive flat prices start from S$475,000 and S$515,000 respectively.

The majority of the flats offered under the SBF exercise are reserved for first-timer families, HDB said. But eligible first-timer singles can apply for a 2-room Flexi flat in non-mature towns, it added.

While SBF flats have a shorter waiting time to completion, the number of units offered in each town is usually small, and are likely to attract high application rates, HDB said.

Apply by May 28

The application period for this exercise runs from Wednesday (May 22) to Tuesday (May 28), and applicants can only apply for one flat type in one town.

According to HDB, flat applications are not processed on a first-come, first-served basis, but shortlisted based on computer ballot.

As mature towns are popular choices, HDB said home buyers who apply for a BTO flat in non-mature towns will have a higher chance of success in getting a unit, as well as more housing grants.

The next BTO exercise in August will see about 3,300 flats launched in Punggol and Tampines, while a a November exercise is expected to make available 4,500 flats in Ang Mo Kio, Tampines and Tengah.