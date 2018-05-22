HDB just launched 6,992 BTO and SBF flats – here’s how to successfully ballot for your first home

Kim Keat Beacon in Toa Payoh is one of the four Build-To-Order (BTO) project launches. Housing Development Board

The Housing Development Board (HDB) is launching 6,992 flats for sale today (May 22) under the May 2018 Build-To-Order (BTO) and Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise.

There will be 3,970 BTO flats spread across four projects: two in the non-mature towns of Sengkang and Yishun, and the remaining in the mature estates of Toa Payoh and Tampines. Prices without grants start from S$76,000 ($56,680) for a two-room Flexi flat in Yishun, to over S$422,000 for a five-room flat in Tampines.

Measures announced at the Ministry of National Development’s budget debate this year – including the deferment of assessment of income until key collection and a revised proximity condition – will take effect in this launch.

In addition to the BTO flats, HDB will also offer 3,022 balance flats under the SBF exercise, which will comprise 754 units of 2-room Flexi, 655 units of 3-room, 1,143 units of 4-room, 305 units of 5-room, 157 units of 3Gen and 8 units of Executive flats across various towns.

For a higher success rate and more housing grants, HDB advises applicants to apply for a BTO flat in non-mature towns.

Those who are in a hurry to move in, SBF flats have a shorter waiting time to completion but the number of units offered in each town is usually small, and are likely to attract high application rates.

The HDB InfoWEB is your best source of information on the BTO and SBF flats on offer and the number of applications submitted will be updated regularly. It is advisable to check it before putting yours in.

Details of the flats can also be viewed online via the HDB InfoWEB so there is no need for them to make a trip down to HDB Hub.

HDB shortlists applicants using a computer ballot and flat applications are not processed on a first-come, first-served basis so there is no need to rush. You have from now until May 28 11.59pm to make up your mind.

The next BTO launch is set for August 2018 where about 4,300 flats in Punggol and Yishun will be offered.