HDB just launched 7,214 flats priced from S$21,000 to S$472,000 – here’s where they are located

Singapore’s Housing Board (HDB) has launched a total of 7,214 flats of various sizes at prices ranging from $21,000 (after grants are applied) to S$472,000.

The latest launch exercise comprises 2,802 Build-To-Order (BTO) units and 3,412 Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) flats in both mature and non-mature estates.

The BTO launch includes 2-room Flexi units and 3Gen flats, and is spread across five projects – four in non-mature towns and one in a mature estate. The exercise also saw the launch of the first BTO project in Tengah, named Plantation Grove.

Plantation Grove in Tengah HDB

Plantation Grove is the first of five housing districts to be developed in the “forest town” of Tengah, and is touted to have “green, sustainable and smart features”. People who purchase units at Tengah will have the option of subscribing to an energy-efficient centralised cooling system (CCS), which is offered by SP Group in collaboration with HDB.

Of the projects launched, three will be offered with shorter waiting times. People who purchase units in the Sembawang, Sengkang and Yishun projects will have to wait just two to three years instead of the usual three to four.

Eastglen in Sembawang HDB

These flats will come with floor finishes, internal doors and sanitary fittings, essentially reducing the renovation works required before a homeowner can move in. They will also come with an open kitchen concept where the layout permits.

Melody Spring in Yishun HDB

First-timer family applications will be prioritised for these flats, and at least 95 per cent of the 4-room and larger flats have been set aside for them. This is 10 per cent more from the current quota of at least 85 per cent in the non-mature estates, HDB said.

Fernvale Acres in Sengkang HDB

The authority said that first-timer families can apply for up to S$80,000 in housing grants.

With these special grants, eligible flat-buyers would only have to fork out S$21,000 for a 2-room Flexi flat. With grants, the lowest price for a 5-room flat in this exercise is S$322,000 in Sembawang, while the highest is S$472,000 in Tampines.

Tampines GreenGem HDB

For the SBF exercise, most flats will be reserved for first-timer families, although first-timer singles can also apply for a 2-room Flexi unit in non-mature towns.

Applications for the November BTO and SBF exercise wil close on Nov 19. The next exercise in Feb 2019 will see about 3,100 flats in Jurong West, Kallang Whampoa and Sengkang launched.

The charts below show how much the flats in the November exercise are priced at.