HDB just put up over 8,000 new flats for sale – here’s where they all are

Looking for a new HDB flat? Today’s your day.
On Tuesday (Nov 12) morning, HDB launched a total of 8,170 new flats for sale under the November 2019 Build-To-Order (BTO) and Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercises.
Of this number, 4,571 are BTO units and 3,599 are SBF units.
This brings the total number of BTO flats offered this year to 14,591 units.
In this exercise, the BTO flats are from five different projects in Tengah, Ang Mo Kio and Tampines.
They are:
Plantation Village in Tengah
Plantation Grange in Tengah
Together with Plantation Village, the flats here have a shorter waiting time.
According to HDB, atleast 95 per cent of the 4-room and bigger flats here will be set aside for first-timer families. This is a 10% increase from the current quota of at least 85% in non-mature estates.
Garden Vines @ Tengah
All three are located near the future town centre planned for Tengah, which is in the west of Singapore.
Including grants, buyers could pay as little as S$242,000 for a 4-room flat in the Tengah projects – much lower than the prices of a similar size flat in the other two projects.
Yio Chu Kang Beacon at Ang Mo Kio
It will be located along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9.
With grants, 4-room flats will be priced from S$349,000 in Tampines and S$406,000 in Ang Mo Kio.
Tampines GreenSpring
It is bounded by Tampines Avenue 5 and Tampines Walk.
SBF flats for the November 2019 exercise are located in various parts of Singapore.
Those in non-mature towns are located in: Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Jurong East, Jurong West, Punggol, Sembawang, Sengkang, Woodlands and Yishun.
Mature towns include: Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Bukit Timah, Clementi, Geylang, Kallang/Whampoa, Marine Parade, Pasir Ris, Queenstown, Serangoon, Tampines and Toa Payoh.
