HDB just put up over 8,000 new flats for sale – here’s where they all are

The BTO flats are from five different projects in Tengah, Ang Mo Kio and Tampines. HDB

Looking for a new HDB flat? Today’s your day.

On Tuesday (Nov 12) morning, HDB launched a total of 8,170 new flats for sale under the November 2019 Build-To-Order (BTO) and Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercises.

Of this number, 4,571 are BTO units and 3,599 are SBF units.

This brings the total number of BTO flats offered this year to 14,591 units.

In this exercise, the BTO flats are from five different projects in Tengah, Ang Mo Kio and Tampines.

They are:

Plantation Village in Tengah

caption There will be 1,420 units in 15 residential blocks with heights ranging from six to 15 storeys. source HDB

Plantation Grange in Tengah

Together with Plantation Village, the flats here have a shorter waiting time.

According to HDB, atleast 95 per cent of the 4-room and bigger flats here will be set aside for first-timer families. This is a 10% increase from the current quota of at least 85% in non-mature estates.

caption There will be 1,140 units across 10 residential blocks ranging from seven to 15 storeys high. source HDB

Garden Vines @ Tengah

caption There will be 900 units in eight residential blocks from seven to 14 storeys high. source HDB

All three are located near the future town centre planned for Tengah, which is in the west of Singapore.

caption source HDB

Including grants, buyers could pay as little as S$242,000 for a 4-room flat in the Tengah projects – much lower than the prices of a similar size flat in the other two projects.

caption source HDB

Yio Chu Kang Beacon at Ang Mo Kio

caption This project has three residential blocks ranging from heights of 11 to 18 storeys. source HDB

It will be located along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9.

caption source HDB

With grants, 4-room flats will be priced from S$349,000 in Tampines and S$406,000 in Ang Mo Kio.

caption These prices are much lower than what a resale flat would typically cost in the same areas. source HDB

Tampines GreenSpring

caption There will be 657 units across six residential blocks ranging from 12 to 15 storeys in height. source HDB

It is bounded by Tampines Avenue 5 and Tampines Walk.

caption source HDB

SBF flats for the November 2019 exercise are located in various parts of Singapore.

Those in non-mature towns are located in: Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Jurong East, Jurong West, Punggol, Sembawang, Sengkang, Woodlands and Yishun.

Mature towns include: Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Bukit Timah, Clementi, Geylang, Kallang/Whampoa, Marine Parade, Pasir Ris, Queenstown, Serangoon, Tampines and Toa Payoh.

caption Prices start from S$59,000 for a 3-room flat in a non mature town. source HDB

Read also: