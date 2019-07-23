‘He will be great’: Trump congratulates Boris Johnson on winning the race to become prime minister

caption Boris Johnson and Donald Trump source Reuters

Donald Trump congratulates Boris Johnson after the former UK foreign Secretary wins the race to become prime minister.

Trump tweeted that Johnson “will be great.”

The two men have established a strong relationship over recent months, with both expressing their admiration for each other.

However, some of Johnson’s colleagues have accused him of failing to stand up to the president following the row over leaked comments made by the UK ambassador to the US Sir Kim Darroch.

Donald Trump has congratulated Boris Johnson on winning the race to become Britain’s next prime minister, tweeting that the former Foreign Secretary “will be great.”

“Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom,” Trump tweeted.

“He will be great!”

The president has repeatedly expressed his admiration for the former Foreign Secretary, with Johnson also devoting a lot of his energies to building a strong relationship with the White House.

For his own part, Johnson has insisted that Trump “speaks a lot of sense” and has “many, many good qualities.”

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

However, Johnson has been accused by some colleagues in his party of refusing to stand up to the president following his involvement in the departure of the UK’s ambassador to Washington Sir Kim Darroch.

Read more: ‘He’s going to do a great job’: Trump says Boris Johnson will ‘straighten’ out Brexit after ‘poor job’ done by May

Read more: Boris Johnson called a ‘Donald Trump patsy’ after throwing the UK’s ambassador to US ‘under a bus’

Read more: Kim Darroch resigns as UK ambassador to the US over leaked memos branding Trump ‘incompetent’

The former Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan, who resigned rather than serve in a Johnson government, accused him of having thrown Darroch “under a bus,” while the opposition Labour party accused him of becoming a “Trump patsy.”