Headline speakers announced for MIPIM Asia 2018

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 23 November 2018 – Property magnates, investment experts and tech gurus are among the raft of top talents who will appear as guest speakers at MIPIM Asia 2018, the industry leading property summit returning to Hong Kong on November 27-28.

More than 90 leading speakers will address the 1,000-strong audience over the course of a packed two-day conference programme, which includes 30 sessions spread across six stages, united by the theme “Invest in a Better Tomorrow“.

Among the headline-grabbing keynote speakers are celebrated China expert Jonathan Woetzel — a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company best known as co-author of numerous influential books including Operation China: From Strategy to Execution — who will inaugurate MIPIM Asia 2018 with a speech at Tuesday November 27’s Opening Ceremony.

The programme includes a key representative from tech giant Google, whose Geospatial Technologist Ed Parsons will lead a keynote session, as will TripAdvisor‘s Head of Destination Marketing APAC, Sarah Mathews.

Regional heavyweights set to take the spotlight include Dr Lo Wing Yan William, chairman of Hong Kong-based marketing agency Captcha Media and executive director of China’s largest toy retailer, The Kidsland Group.

Meanwhile renowned Hong Kong property tycoon Ronnie C Chan, Chairman of Hang Lung Properties, will weigh in on the escalating trade tensions with a keynote session entitled “The China Growth Story — How Will it Be Impacted by the US-China Trade War?”.

Other hard-hitting topics up for discussion include the prospects for post-Brexit Britain at panel discussion session entitled “Invest in the UK: Still Great Tomorrow?”, led by Sir Edward Lister, a senior advisor at the UK’s Department of International Trade and Chairman of Homes England, and Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council.

All talks and seminars will take place at MIPIM Asia’s conference venue, the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, where more than 900 delegates from across the region are expected to gather for what is recognised as APAC’s premier property conference and networking summit.





Among the most popular sessions is likely to be the annual “Meet the Chairmen” seminar, which will open day two by welcoming the insights of industry leaders including Gaw Capital Partners President and Managing Principle Kenneth Gaw, Link Asset Management Limited CEO Georges Hongchoy, Satterley Property Group founder and CEO Nigel Satterley AM and KPMG Global Chair of Real Estate and Construction Andrew Weir, who will each share their hardened insights on the future of the regional property market.

Away from the Grand Ballroom’s keynote speeches, the Investment series will offer focused insights addressing regional trends, strategies and opportunities, as well looking to the future with sessions including “Building Liveable Cities for Tomorrow”, “Housing Trends for the Future” and “Flexible Workspaces: Revolution of the Office Market”.

Taking place concurrently to MIPIM Asia will be the first MIPIM Proptech Asia, a standalone one-day programme of talks, spread across two stages and gathering leading speakers from the burgeoning property technology industry.

At the hotly anticipated opening panel talk “Proptech: On the Road for a Bright Future”, Google’s Ed Parsons will be joined by Microsoft’s IoT Ecosystem Lead for Asia Wincy Chan and JLL Spark’s APAC Lead Anuj Nangpal.

Building on the success of the recent MIPIM Proptech New York and MIPIM Proptech Europe events, MIPIM Proptech Asia will also include rounds of the regional MIPIM Start-Up Competition.

Also taking place at MIPIM for the first time is the all-new Retail Forum Powered by MAPIC, a carefully curated series of sessions focused on opportunities and tactics for approaching the retail property sector, with a programme of timely talks including “Culture and Leisure as a New Traffic Driver” and “Diversifying the Offer with Food and Beverage”. Already an established concept, the series was previously hosted in Shanghai and titled MAPIC China Summit.

MIPIM Asia will climax on November 28 with the closing night prize-giving ceremony of the glitzy 12th MIPIM Asia Awards — widely known as the “Oscars of the Asian real estate world” — recognising the 30 most technically impressive, inventive and publically enriching planned or completed property developments from across the APAC region.

