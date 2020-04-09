5 startups that are redefining the way we think about health and wellness

source Care/of Instagram

In almost every industry, the nimble nature of startups challenges traditional companies by having an easier time catering to the wants and needs of modern customers.

The health and wellness industry is particularly ripe for change, with consumers always looking for the next diet trend, healthy eating craze, or lifestyle product to turn to.

We’ve rounded up five startups that are challenging the status quo with simple, transparent products and services, and redefining the way we think about health and wellness in the process.

Health and wellness trends come and go. One month we’re drinking celery juice and the next it’s activated charcoal water. Even something as heavily critiqued as the low-carb Atkins diet is making a pseudo comeback under the guise of a new name, the Keto diet. If anything, our willingness to try new foods, diets, and herbal remedies in the name of improving our health signals a desire for change.

But what exactly is that change we’re looking for?

It’s a question health and wellness startups constantly ask as they think about how to solve common problems, ease frustrations, or make improvements to the status quo. And with consumers eager for change, the industry has plenty of room for improvement.

Whether it’s vitamins, food, or hygienic products, some of our favorite startups are the ones redefining the way we think about, and access, some of our most important and commonly-used products. From choosing higher-quality ingredients to making healthy eating more affordable and accessible, these brands are bettering the products we use to better ourselves – and at the end of the day, that’s what we’re all searching for.

While health and wellness trends may come and go, we think these ones are in it for the long haul.

The five startups shaking up the health and wellness industry:

Ritual

The problem: There’s an abundance of vitamins with nuanced labeling and confusing language that makes the shopping process intimidating, leading consumers to buy blindly.

Ritual’s solution: This female-centric vitamin brand is all about transparency – in everything from its brand values to its see-through vitamin capsules. When founder and CEO, Katerina Schneider, was pregnant, she purged her home of products with questionable ingredients. When it came to finding a prenatal vitamin, she came across a plethora of ingredients she was wary of. Her failed quest ultimately turned into an exciting opportunity – to create better women’s vitamins.

Since 2015, Ritual’s committed itself to provide women with essential vitamins that are traceable, transparent, and made with high-quality ingredients. These aren’t just meaningless labels, either – Schneider worked tirelessly with doctors, scientists, and nutritionists to settle on the right formula.

If you’re still a skeptic, Ritual helps you actually understand what you put in your body. The company offers an essential women’s vitamin and a prenatal option, each made with a minimal number of ingredients (9 and 12, respectively). On the website, you’ll find an in-depth background of each ingredient explaining the benefits and even where it’s made (down to the exact factory). You’ll even find an interview with the producer, too.

If you’ve ever struggled to shop for vitamins or to understand the ingredients list on a particular bottle, Ritual can help. The company takes out the guesswork by offering only two options – essential women’s and essential prenatal – and it uses a subscription service model to make vitamins a mainstay in your daily routine.

Pricing is $30 a month for the regular vitamins and $35 for the prenatal. Each month, you’ll get a clear bottle filled with transparent capsules, in which you can actually see every ingredient used – all wrapped up a bright, yellow box that’ll make you actually want to take your vitamins every day (two times to be exact).

Care/of

The problem: The one-size-fits-all approach to taking vitamins doesn’t work for everyone.

Care/of’s solution: We all lead unique lives, and just as our approach to eating and exercising is tailored to our routine, our vitamins should be, too. The assumption that gender or age alone determines exactly what kind of vitamins we need is inadequate, according to Care/of. A more holistic approach to vitamins, one that considers your needs and preferences, is necessary. That’s why Care/of is making vitamins personal.

It all starts with a quick but in-depth questionnaire. You’ll find questions about more basic things like age and gender but also more specific ones that address your physical activity, diet, and specific health-related improvements you’re looking to make.

After completing the questions, it offers up some recommendations. While reading about vitamins isn’t something I normally find interesting, the site is mesmerizing, providing vital information in a way that’s so aesthetically pleasing you won’t be able to look away. With each vitamin recommendation, you’ll get information on what it does, what ingredients it contains, how it’s been researched over the years (and how conclusive the research is), and how it helps a specific concern addressed in your survey, among other facts.

You can purchase your recommended doses through a monthly subscription service, which varies in price based on what you have in your box. For reference, I took the quiz and my box came out to be $57 a month. The good news is, if you find the price to be too steep, you can remove any vitamin from your box for a set of vitamins that works for your body and budget.

Thrive Market

The problem: Accessibility and affordability (or lack thereof) serve as major obstacles to healthy eating.

Thrive Market’s solution: For most people, wholesale grocery shopping conjures thoughts of buying rice and soda in bulk at Costco, while a trip to the organic store brings to mind small grocery bags outfit with big receipts. There’s a reason people like to call Whole Foods “Whole Paycheck” instead.

While that misnomer is funny, it speaks to the high cost of buying foods that align with our values. Yet, so many of us want to do this, whether that means shopping from fair-trade purveyors for ethical reasons or only buying foods that are paleo for health purposes.

Thrive Market wants to make grocery shopping simple and more affordable, with radically transparent labeling coupled with wholesale prices. It’s a membership service and a year costs $59.95, which comes down to roughly $5 a month.

From there, you’re able to shop your favorite healthy brands at a fraction of the price. On average, you save between 25 to 50%. If you shop often, or for a big family, you’ll likely make up the yearly membership fee in savings from your first two orders.

Thrive is committed to doing better in more ways than one. Every product on the website is GMO-free, as Thrive believes we should know everything we’re putting into our bodies, and deserve to know about chemicals in our food that we wouldn’t be comfortable ingesting. Additionally, Thrive is extending its mission to make healthy eating more affordable and accessible with its Thrive Gives memberships. When you buy a membership to Thrive Market, Thrive donates a membership to a low-income family, along with educational content and grocery stipends.

Daily Harvest

The problem: Taking the time and money to prep healthy, satisfying meals can be inconvenient and exhausting.

Daily Harvest’s solution: Making a smoothie should be easy enough, right? Just throw in some fruit, maybe a scoop of nut butter or a dash of almond milk and call it day. In reality, mindlessly tossing ingredients into a blender makes for a smoothie that’s a lot less healthy than you intended. And, for many of us, busy schedules make the prep time of chopping fruit, freezing it, and measuring out ingredients feel like a chore.

Daily Harvest makes the process more efficient, sending you cups full of prepped ingredients already perfectly portioned. For most, all you need to do is add some liquid and blend or heat it up. Daily Harvest has a range of products including smoothies, soups, harvest bowls, and even plant-based cookies. The recipes are crafted by chefs and nutritionists, so they’re just as tasty as they are healthy – and they’re all made with organic ingredients.

Daily Harvest offers a few subscription options that you can cancel, skip, or change at any time. You can choose from a weekly or monthly plan, and then select how many cups you’d like with each delivery. The least you can get is 9, the most you can get is 24. Prices range from $6.99 to $7.75 a cup based on how big your order is. Its website lets you check out the ingredients, nutritional info, and how to prepare your cups, so you’re ready to go when they arrive at your doorstep.

Lola

The problem: The sexual health and feminine hygiene space are a bit taboo and thus, many women don’t know or think about what’s hiding in the products they put in, or near, their bodies.

Lola’s solution: Simple products, modern convenience, and total transparency are the basis of Lola’s mission. It all started in 2014 when co-founders Jordana Kier and Alexandra Friedman got to talking about tampons. After realizing what actually was in them, they knew there had to be a better option. The two sought to make a brand that looks nice, uses simple, better-for-you ingredients, and ships right to your doorstep – meaning no more awkward stints at the drug store.

Lola offers a variety of sexual health products and sends them via a subscription service, though some products, like a first period kit, can be bought on a one-time basis. The products are made without toxins, dyes, or synthetic fibers, and you can find the ingredients in each item clearly listed on the product page.

The subscription can be completely customized, too. Just fill the box with the products you’d like to receive (including tampons, pads, condoms, wipes, and lubricants), choose whether you’d like them delivered every four or eight weeks, and feel free to adjust any of this information at any time.

When the time comes, your box comes delivered conveniently to your door in a package that’s simple and discreet. It’s not only a convenient way to make sure you’re always stocked with sexual health products but a great way to know you’re using products that are actually good for your body.