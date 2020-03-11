Certain health conditions can increase the risk of severe disease from the coronavirus — here’s what to watch out for

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, growing concern about those most vulnerable to the virus is on the rise.

Health organizations and governmental bodies across the world are taking steps to protect their vulnerable populations. In the US, the CDC is recommending people over the age of 60 and those with underlying conditions to stock up on food and medication, and avoid venturing out.

Certain medical conditions make you more susceptible to severe disease, even if you’re under 60. People with HIV, cancer, chronic respiratory disease, and high blood pressure all have a higher chance of developing severe symptoms or dying from COVID-19.

Here’s what to know about those conditions and what to do if you have one.

HIV can make patients vulnerable to serious disease.

Older people living with HIV face a higher risk of severe disease because of the lack of medical treatments available when HIV/AIDS was first discovered, making them more immuno-compromised than people who were infected more recently, according to Them.

“These are folks that are also more likely to have diabetes or chronic obstructive airways disease, which are both concerns,” Dr. Peter Meacher, the New York’s Callen-Lorde health center’s chief medical officer, told Them.

In order to reduce their exposure to people with the virus, some doctors are considering giving out HIV medication in bulk.

In an effort to limit patients’ exposure to hospitals, Meacher told Them he is considering giving out large quantities of HIV treatment prescriptions so that patients will be able to stay away from hospitals from longer.

Nearly 50% of all Americans have high blood pressure — a condition that can be dangerous when paired with the novel coronavirus.

Nearly half of all Americans have some level of high blood pressure, meaning they may be more susceptible to some of the more dangerous effects of the coronavirus.

While experts don’t yet know exactly why people with poor cardiovascular health are at a higher risk for dying from the virus, doctors believe that the added strain put on the lungs from the coronavirus may put more strain on the heart as well.

Heart disease can impact a patient’s chance of surviving the coronavirus.

Any kind of cardiovascular condition can leave a patient more susceptible to severe disease from the virus. Coronavirus patients with heart disease have a 10% chance of dying.

The CDC and American Heart Association urge patients with these kinds of conditions to take the same precautions as those with high blood pressure.

Diabetes also increases susceptibility to severe disease or death.

Respiratory conditions can impair the lungs’ capacity to fight off the virus.

Cancer patients also are at a higher risk of severe disease or death from the coronavirus.

In addition to respiratory risks, cancer patients also are unable to take certain vaccines and treatments to help boost their immune systems in general. Chemotherapy and other treatments can render them immunocompromised as well.

Doctors urge immunocompromised people to come up with a plan of protection before venturing into public spaces and to wash their hands thoroughly.

Ultimately, the best defense against the virus is to wash your hands, disinfect surfaces, and avoid crowds.

While this may sound daunting, there are plenty of ways to help people cope with the isolation that may come from staying indoors.

Living room-friendly workout routines and quarantine-friendly meal prepping tips, along with calling friends and family or communicating through social media, can be helpful to get through it.

