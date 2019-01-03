10 ways working night shifts can impact your health

caption There are many things that you can do to minimize the impact that working at night can have on your health. source iStock

Working night hours or even the occasional night shift can potentially have an impact on your health, even though you may not have realized that it could.

Working at night can potentially impact your blood pressure, heart health, risk of having a stroke, or menstrual cycle.

From exercising regularly to being consistent with your nighttime shifts, there are a number of things that experts suggest mitigates the impact that working night hours can have on your health.

Whether you do so often or occasionally, working night shifts can certainly impact the way that you sleep. But the impact it can have on your health goes way beyond your sleep schedule. Working night hours have been tied to both mental and physical side effects. Of course, experts say there are ways to manage these potential side effects.

Whether you work night shifts exclusively or only every so often, here’s what you need to know about how working at night can potentially impact your health.

You can end up with sleep disorders.

caption You might develop a shift-work sleep disorder. source Photographee.eu/Shutterstock

Most of the time, these sleep issues look very similar to other sorts of sleep issues.

“They call it ‘shift-work sleep disorder,’ so basically anytime someone is having symptoms of insomnia or symptoms of excessive sleepiness that happen in relation to them working at night or having these weird, off-work schedules,” Dr. Cedrina L. Calder, MD, a preventive medicine physician, told INSIDER. “So [it] would just be just a normal sleep disorder but it would be related to the type of work that they’re doing.”

Doing your best to get the rest you need, minimizing light during the day when you need to be sleeping, and generally taking care of yourself can help, Dr. Rick Pescatore, DO, FAAEM, an emergency medicine physician and the director of clinical research at Crozer-Keystone Health System, told INSIDER.

It could impact your digestive health.

caption You might end up dealing with constipation. source gmstockstudio/Shutterstock

If you sometimes work at night, you may likely end up eating meals at times that aren’t considered the norm or times your body isn’t used to. You could also be eating a different amount than usual or perhaps you might be eating a bit less healthily than you otherwise would. Because of this, you could end up dealing with constipation, weight gain, indigestion, and more, said Calder.

You may feel socially isolated.

caption It may feel lonely if your friends and family members are working daytime shifts. source iStock

If you work at night and all of your friends and family members work (or are awake) during the day, it can make you feel a bit more isolated than you otherwise would feel, which may not be good for your mental health. Calder said that being left out from those social activities in which you’d otherwise partake can potentially lead to depression and irritability.

It could impact your blood pressure.

caption Hypertension may be partially attributed to working night shifts. source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Blood pressure’s another thing that could potentially be affected by your late-night work. According to Pescatore, researchers have previously found a connection between hypertension (otherwise known as high blood pressure) and night shift work.

Your menstrual cycle or pregnancy may be impacted by night shift work.

caption Working long hours or night hours may play a role in menstrual disorders. source ABC

The Center for Disease Control has found links between working night and/or long hours and menstrual disorders, pre-term birth, and miscarriage. That being said, more research may be needed to solidify this connection.

Metabolic disorders aren’t out of the question.

caption Exercise might help with managing metabolic disorders. source Wikimedia Commons

“Another physical problem that can occur are metabolic disorders which would be things like obesity, changes in your fat in your blood like triglycerides, as well as even insulin resistance which could, later on, lead to diabetes,” Calder told INSIDER.

In addition to staying active and eating a healthy diet, both Calder and Pescatore said that, when possible, continuing to work at night for a period of time instead of swinging back and forth between day shifts and night shifts can actually be helpful because it allows your body to adjust a bit more.

You could experience symptoms of depression and anxiety.

caption Working night shifts may impact your mood. source iStock

It’s not just your physical health that can be impacted by nighttime work, your mental health can be affected as well.

“Your body is releasing different hormones and chemicals according to this 24-hour cycle,” Calder said. “So when you’re awake during a period of time when your body is supposed to be asleep, you may not be releasing the right or the normal amount of chemicals at that time.”

He said it can impact your mood, make you irritable, or cause you to experience symptoms of depression or anxiety.

“Plus, the fact that you’re working at night when normally you would be sleeping, that can make things more stressful on you in general and that stress can cause the same types of things: anxiety, depression, possibly irritability,” he added.

If you’re experiencing any of these feelings – no matter when you work – talking to your doctor or a mental health professional can help.

It could increase your risk of accident-related injuries.

caption Some accidents occur when people fall asleep at the wheel. source Pawel Radomski/Shutterstock

Injuries and accidents are other issues that can come along with night shift work and Pescatore said that they’re really not talked about enough.

“We know that people are at increased risk of injury from working night shifts,” Pescatore added. “Whether they’re transporting themselves to and from, whether they’re working a night shift, or the next day they’re in a fog after the night shift. So it’s not good.”

It could cause heart issues.

caption Working nights could increase your risk of cardiovascular disease. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Cardiovascular disease and heart issues are another potential way that your shift work could affect your health. Research has found that working nights can actually increase your risk of cardiovascular disease, Pescatore told INSIDER.

You might be at a higher risk of stroke.

caption Your risk of having a stroke could be increased. source Thomson Reuters

Increased risk of stroke is another potential issue that can come along with working at night, Pescatore said.

