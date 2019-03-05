How much your healthcare costs in all 50 states

caption In several US states, workers may have paid more than $8,000 for healthcare in 2017. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Healthcare is costly – but costs also vary tremendously based on where you live.

Workers in some states paid potentially as little as $4,700 for healthcare in 2017, while costs in several other states topped $8,000, a report from The Commonwealth Fund found.

Read on for the 10 most expensive states.

Healthcare in the US is expensive, and the cost is increasing faster than wages are growing.

A report from The Commonwealth Fund paints a picture of just how expensive. It also shows how much costs vary based on where you live.

In 2017, healthcare cost as little as $4,700 in Hawaii or $5,500 in Michigan, for example. Meanwhile, costs were much higher in other states, and several topped $8,000.

The report looked specifically at how much workers could be paying for health insurance coverage and for out-of-pocket costs like medical procedures and prescription drugs.

source Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Researchers Sara Collins and David Radley did this by adding each state’s average premiums, or monthly health insurance fees, with average deductibles, or the amount people may pay for health services before their health insurer starts picking up the tab.

People in the US get health coverage in a variety of ways. This report looked at those who get health insurance through a plan from an employer, which about 50% of people in the US do. Government programs like Medicaid and Medicare are other big sources of health coverage in the country.

The study’s researchers concluded that middle-income families are getting squeezed by rising health costs and stagnating incomes. And though the study didn’t look at lower-income families, they’re affected too, they said.

“People across the United States are not experiencing health care costs equally,” the researchers wrote.

Read more: The US spends twice as much on healthcare as other developed nations and gets worse outcomes – and the reasons why show what it’s going to take to reform healthcare

The report relied on data from the “most comprehensive national survey of U.S. employer health plans,” the federal Medical Expenditure Panel Survey-Insurance Component (MEPS-IC), which reached out to more than 40,000 businesses in 2017, and had about 66% respond overall.

Here are the 10 most expensive states:

10. Nebraska: $7,897.

This figure represents 11.3% of Nebraska’s median income. About 9% of the state’s population is uninsured, according to data from the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation.

9. Tennessee: $7,900.

caption People wait to take an eye exam at a medical clinic offering free medical, dental and vision care in early 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee. An estimated 29 million Americans, about one in 10, lack healthcare coverage. source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

This represents 13.9% of the median income in Tennessee. Some of the highest potential healthcare costs in the country are focused in the south, the Commonwealth study pointed out. About 9% of the population in Tennessee is uninsured.

8. North Carolina: $8,015.

caption Kira Kroboth sought the help of a local allergist to help her six-year-old son Elias Kroboth deal with his extreme allergy to peanuts.They were photographed in July in Raleigh, North Carolina. source Robert Willett/The News & Observer/TNS via Getty Images

North Carolina is one of eight US states where the average potential cost of healthcare topped $8,000, according to the report. The figure represents 13.8% of the median income in North Carolina, and about 11% of the state population is uninsured.

7. Alaska: $8,058.

caption Dr. James Kallman was the surgeon on call when Dan Bigley was mauled by a bear on the Russian River in the summer of 2003. A scan shows the damage to Bigley’s Skull in 2008 in Alaska. source Bob Hallinen/Anchorage Daily News/MCT via Getty Images

This figure represents 10.4% of the state’s median income. About 14% of Alaska’s population in uninsured.

6. Arizona: $8,060.

caption An older women begins her day taking her daily prescription medicine in late 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. source Andrew Lichtenstein/ Corbis via Getty Images

This amount comes to 14.3% of the median income in Arizona. Across the US, health insurance premiums and deductibles represented about 11.7% of income in 2017, making Arizona above the national average. About 10% of the state population is uninsured.

5. Virginia: $8,104.

caption Family doctor Alex Krist listens to Jane Duncan’s heartbeat during her office visit in late 2015 in Alexandria, VA. Krist is part of the volunteer doctor panel, the US Preventive Services Task force, that makes recommendations about preventive health services. source Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

This is about 11% of median income in Virginia. Of all the people in the state, about 9% are uninsured.

4. Texas: $8,239.

caption Board Certified Staff physician David Chen, left, goes into one of three examinations rooms to see a patient at Elite Care Emergency Center in Houston in 2017. A new model of emergency rooms has been exploding in Texas in recent years. They are standalone ERs, often located in affluent areas and strip malls, where people can walk in. source Michael Stravato/For the Washington Post

This amount is about 13.7% of the state’s median income. About 17% of people in Texas do not have health insurance.

3. Delaware: $8,279.

caption A woman undergoes an egg retrieval surgery. source Shutterstock

This represents about 13.7% of median income in Delaware. Around 6% of people in Delaware are uninsured.

2. South Dakota: $8,286.

source Reuters

This represents about 12% of the median income in the state. About 9% of the state’s population is uninsured.

1. New Hampshire: $8,289.

caption A young woman, who made an emergency call to 911, waits outside her apartment building as fireman try to revive a friend who had overdosed on heroin in Manchester, New Hampshire in March 2018. The friend was revived when emergency responders administered two doses of the emergency medication Narcan. source DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

Though people in the state pay more each year for health insurance and deductibles, New Hampshire also has the highest median income in the country, or about $75,000 a year, the Commonwealth researchers noted. About 6% of people in the state are uninsured.