8 homemade snacks from a celebrity fitness trainer that take minutes to make and cost under $2 each

Processed foods are linked to weight gain, death, and cancer.

But often, they seem like the easiest and quickest option.

These unprocessed snacks all take mere minutes to prepare. Celebrity fitness trainer Emily Samuel said they are some of her favorites for busy clients.

When you’re really hungry, it’s easy to reach for whatever’s around. It might be a prepackaged, processed food, like a bag of salty chips or a sweet granola bar.

These ready-to-eat snacks can provide a quick hit of energy, but unless you’re an ultramarathoner, they’re probably not the healthiest choice. They can lead people to eat more food and gain weight over time. Processed foods are also linked with early deaths and cancer.

Celebrity fitness trainer Emily Samuel, who works out with supermodels and movie stars at the Dogpound Gym in New York, said that one of the toughest things her clients struggle with is how to eat healthy when they’re running late, busy at work, and always on the go.

“There are so many little tricks that people don’t realize that they can do,” she said.

For some people, snacks are a great way to stay satisfied between meals, while others may prefer to stick to set eating times. Studies suggest snacks don’t categorically lead to obesity, and they’re also not always tied to better eating habits, either. But if you’re into snacking, here are a few of Samuel’s favorite homemade snack recipes, which are all inexpensive and packed with plenty of protein, healthy fats, and fiber to keep you going all day long.

One of Samuel’s favorite snacking staples is the crackly rice cake. She prefers to use them instead of bread for a twist on avocado toast.

Rice cakes don’t have a lot going on, nutrition-wise, but they do contain a tiny bit of fiber. When paired with the healthy fat, fiber, protein, and potassium found in an avocado, it’s a solid choice.

For a cheaper and more shelf-stable alternative to avocados, try peanut butter.

Two tablespoons of creamy peanut butter will provide you with about the same amount of filling fat as half an avocado, and it’s loaded with plenty of fiber and protein, too.

You can also top your peanut butter rice cake with sliced banana or strawberry for extra flavor and a nutrient punch.

Strawberries are rich in Vitamin C, while the potassium in bananas is a great naturally-occurring electrolyte.

My only gripe with Samuel’s rice cake snack suggestion is that they’re a bit messy and crumbly when you’re on the go, and very dry, too.

As an alternative, you can skip the rice cake entirely, and go for a bit of peanut butter smeared over the top of a banana.

“The healthy fats from the peanut butter will keep you feeling full,” Samuel said.

Plus, the potassium in a banana can help flush extra sodium out of your system, supporting healthy blood pressure levels.

If banana isn’t your thing, why not go for apple slices and peanut butter? Sprinkling a little cinnamon on top is a great way to amp up the flavor without adding any extra sugar or salt.

Cinnamon wasn’t the only spice on Samuel’s list. To prepare for some of her baked snack suggestions, I headed to the grocery store, where I spent considerably more time in the fragrant spice aisle than usual.

Spices aren’t just flavor enhancers. Ingredients like turmeric and garlic can tamp down disease-harboring inflammation, while cinnamon is a healthier substitute for added sugar. It may also help lower cholesterol, at least for some people.

Instead of chowing down on crunchy potato chips, Samuel recommends making your own kale chips in the oven. Her recipe involves six dry ingredients and some oil.

Mix the dry ingredients together first. You don’t have to be too strict with the amounts, so feel free to season to your own tastes:

– ~1/3 cup of nutritional yeast

– 1-2 tsp garlic powder

– 1 tsp cumin

– a generous pinch of chili powder

– a pinch of cayenne

– pink salt to taste

Now, rub the kale leaves with avocado oil (which has a far higher smoking point than olive oil) and sprinkle the spice and yeast mix on top.

Bake your kale chips at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for about eight minutes, or until the kale is sizzling, and turning brown and crunchy on the edges.

Voila! A buttery, crunchy snack that packs in a whole lot more sustenance than potato chips.

Nutritional yeast is a complete protein, too.

Samuel also recommends these spicy chickpeas as a chip replacement. They’re , gluten-free, vegan, and provide plenty of fiber and protein.

You’ll need five ingredients: chickpeas (either home cooked, or from a can), mixed with a little garlic powder, smoked paprika, olive oil, and salt.

Cook the chickpeas at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes.

You may want to wait until after the chickpeas are cooked to add the spices, as they can burn and get really spicy in the oven, but either way the concoction will taste good in the end.

Speaking of chickpeas, hummus is another go-to snacking staple for in-between meal hankerings.

Hummus, traditionally made with chickpeas, and a key part of many Middle Eastern diets, is filling, protein-packed, fiber-rich, and high in iron.

Pair the spread with bright crunchy, fiber, and phytochemical-rich vegetables for a winning addition to any diet.

Phytochemicals help defend us against disease.

They reduce inflammation, which has the potential to make cancer more likely. Plus, they act like ingestible body guards, keeping the things we eat, drink, and breathe from becoming cancer-causers in the first place. So munch on.