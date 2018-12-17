7 things nutritionists order when they go out to brunch

caption Nutritionists aren’t afraid to indulge at brunch. source PX Here

Nutritionists love brunch just as much as the rest of us, and they are experts at finding a balance between delicious and nutritious.

Three nutritionists spoke with INSIDER on their favorite dishes to enjoy at brunch, ranging from decadent French toast to veggie-packed frittata.

Avocado toast was an overwhelming favorite among the experts.

Is there anything better than enjoying the best breakfast foods and the best lunch foods before noon with friends?

The brunch craze shows no signs of stopping, and just about everyone is on board. But no one does brunch quite like experts in food science – nutritionists often enjoy a delicious weekend brunch that is also nutritious and energizing.

We spoke to three nutritionists and dietitians to find out what they like to order when it’s time for brunch.

Get a nutritional boost with a vegetable frittata.

Registered Dietitian Katie Gallagher loves a vegetable-packed frittata at brunch. “I like to choose ones that are loaded with vegetables like zucchini, mushrooms, asparagus, spinach, you name it,” Gallagher told INSIDER. “I like to choose them because the eggs are a great source of protein and vitamins and minerals like B12, choline, iron, and vitamin D.”

Gallagher also likes to have a frittata for breakfast because it is a dish that is easy to sneak in extra veggies, which can be harder to incorporate into breakfast recipes.

French toast is best served with fruit and protein.

Nutritionists and dietitians don’t shy away from a sweet, comforting plate for French toast for brunch. Alyse Levine MS, RD loves French toast made with cinnamon raisin challah complete with sliced bananas and maple syrup.

If she goes for French toast, she also likes to add a side of scrambled eggs and mixed berries. “The French toast is obviously delicious, and serving it with some eggs prevents me from having a sugar high (followed by a crash) and being hungry an hour later,” Levine told INSIDER.

Vegetable hash is an excellent way to sneak in extra veggies.

In another show of a love of veggies for breakfast, Gallagher enjoys ordering a hash for brunch.

“I like vegetable hash to include plenty of veggies in a mix of potatoes,” Gallagher said.

“Bonus if the potatoes are not fried. Typically also topped with eggs, this dish can be a hearty and balanced dish.” But Gallagher warned that this dish is often large and quite filling, so it is important to stay in tune with your hunger and fullness cues to prevent discomfort from overeating.

Tofu scrambles will power you through the day.

A great plant-based option, tofu scrambles are a favorite brunch dish for Whitney English Tabaie MS, RDN, CPT.

She enjoys a tofu scramble with turmeric topped with avocado and served with a side of sprouted grain bread. “[It’s] a delicious way to get in plant protein, complex carbs, and healthy fat to fuel your morning,” English Tabaie told INSIDER.

Order waffles to share with the table.

Gallagher enjoys ordering waffles for brunch, but she tends to split it with the table. “I know I just want the taste and can never finish one on my own,” she said.

“I believe that all foods fit into a balanced diet,” so if she sees a waffle on the menu, Gallagher doesn’t shy away from enjoying it in moderation.

Don’t restrict yourself from enjoying some sweet pancakes.

Similarly, Gallagher also loves to share pancakes with the table for brunch. “If I find a delicious pancake or waffle on the menu, you know I am going to try it,” she told INSIDER.

“Bonus if there is a buckwheat or whole wheat pancake with fruit for a more nutritionally dense choice.”

Avocado toast is a favorite among nutritionists.

Is it any surprise that all three of the experts named avocado toast as a top choice for brunch? This delicious brunch staple can be quite versatile to create a balanced meal with healthy fats, whole grains, nutrient-packed veggies and/or protein.

“I’m an avocado toast gal,” English Tabaie said. “Whole grain bread with a drizzle of olive oil, avocado, and a variety of fresh crunchy veggies is my jam.”

Levine enjoys pairing avocado toast with eggs. “I love avocado toast on a delicious, crusty, thick bread alongside some poached eggs,” Levine told INSIDER. “I love avocados and eggs – I always find that this combo of fat/protein and carbohydrates leaves me feeling extremely satisfied, and I can never seem to replicate this meal as deliciously at home.”

A “decadent” piece of avocado toast is also preferred by Gallagher. “Avocados are loaded with healthy fats and fiber to help promote satiety and good digestive health,” Gallagher said. She recommends asking for whole-wheat toast to boost the fiber in the dish.

