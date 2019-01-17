7 swaps to lighten up your winter drinks

caption There are some simple swaps you can make. source Roxy BodyslamJ/Shutterstock

The winter season comes with indulgences, including seasonal drinks.

Easy swaps can be made so that your holiday beverage of choice is a healthier option.

You don’t have to lose out on taste in order to be healthy.

Between the holidays and the cold weather, winter can be a time of an indulgence.

There’s no harm in treating yourself, but overindulging on winter drinks mixed with additives and calories isn’t always the healthiest option. To help you find a happy medium, INSIDER asked some experts what the best winter drink swaps are.

For lighter hot chocolate, trying using nut milk or skim milk.

“Almond milk’s light creamy texture and delicious flavor make it an ideal addition to recipes both sweet and savory,” Julie Resnick, founder of @thefeedfeed told INSIDER. “It can be swapped for dairy in most recipes, making it an easy option for those who may be looking for a dairy alternative … plus, it comes in a variety of flavors; unsweetened almond milk, which has zero grams of sugar.”

Use Greek yogurt instead of whipped cream.

Monica Auslander Moreno, MS, RD, LD/N said it’s just as decadent. “Instead of whipped cream, which can be laden with sugar and preservatives, top wintery drinks with a couple tablespoons of plain greek yogurt; add some water to thin; whisk with vanilla and raw stevia or honey,” she suggested.

Make a pitcher of mimosa with pureed berries.

“Instead of a mimosa using orange juice, which is simply Vitamin C sugar,” Moreno said, “puree/mash raspberries or strawberries with a mortar and pestle, add some chia seeds for fiber, and stir into prosecco or champagne.”

Go lower-cal by swapping out soda for kombucha.

Cocktails can taste good and be a bit healthier by swapping out traditional soda for kombucha, which can often contain fewer calories and contain probiotics, according to certified raw chef and founder/CEO of Philosophie, Sophie Jaffe.

You can also use flavored, sparkling water or seltzer, according to Dana White, R.D. “You get all the flavors of real squeezed fruit without anything unnecessary.”

Order your coffee black and use spices for a natural sweetener.

Coffees can also be major calorie bombs, loaded with added sugars and syrups. “If you turn to coffee for the caffeine, save yourself the extra calories and opt for black coffee with pumpkin spice seasoning,” Scotty, of plantbasedscotty.com, told INSIDER in a recent interview. “You can also add a little almond or coconut milk, powdered cinnamon, and a pinch of nutmeg for a deliciously festive low-calorie drink.”

DIY your own ginger ale for cocktails.

“Ginger ale is a popular addition to drinks but is packed with lots of sugar,” Trudy Stone, author, certified culinary nutrition expert, and owner of Eat, Live, & Play told INSIDER. “Make your own homemade ginger ale by pureeing ginger and topping with sparkling water.”

Given the option, choose clear liquor.

“Clear liquor is the friendliest on our metabolism, so if you’re going to drink at a holiday party, go the vodka soda route,” personal trainer and a healthy lifestyle blogger, April Tafoya told INSIDER. “To shake things up, order your vodka soda with fresh lime juice … or ask for a splash of ginger beer or cranberry juice, both are popular during the holidays. Diluting the juice with sparkling water gives you a little sweetness without all the sugar.”

