Heartbreaking photos show animals impacted by Australia’s bushfires

- Jill Gralow / Reuters
- Massive bushfires are continuing to rage across Australia.
- The fires have claimed dozens of lives, and destroyed thousands of homes. The smoke is even turning the sky in New Zealand orange – about 1,200 miles away.
- More than a billion animals are feared to have died so far.
- There are several ways to help – many organizations are taking donations to support rescuers and others affected by the bushfires.
The bushfires raging in Australia have taken a massive toll on animals – more than a billion of them are thought to have died so far, in what is only the beginning of summer in the Southern Hemisphere.
Fires have burned an estimated 25.5 million acres since September, according to Reuters. The fires have claimed dozens of lives, and destroyed thousands of homes. The fires are so massive, smoke from them has been turning the sky in New Zealand orange – which is about 1,200 miles away. By comparison, the massive Amazon Rainforest fires in 2019 burned an estimated 17.5 million acres.
- Shayanne Gal/Insider
Celebrities and other well-known figures throughout the world have been calling on the public to join them in helping Australians, while Celeste Barber’s Facebook bushfire fundraiser is officially the largest in the platform’s history, raising over $28.5 million in just four days.
The fires have had a heartbreaking impact on pets and wild animals too – tens of thousands of koalas are feared dead on Kangaroo Island alone, and last week, the family of late wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin announced that their animal hospital in Queensland had treated more than 90,000 animal patients.
Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services (WIRES) volunteer and carer Tracy Burgess holds a severely burnt brushtail possum rescued from fires near Australia’s Blue Mountains on December 29.
- Jill Gralow / Reuters
WIRES volunteer and carer Tracy Dodd holds a kangaroo with burnt feet pads after being rescued from bushfires in the Blue Mountains on December 30.
- Jill Gralow / Reuters
A dog visits the burnt-out property of its owner’s family member in Kia, Australia, on January 8.
- Tracey Nearmy / Reuters
A weary kangaroo shelters on a patch of green grass surrounded by burnt bushland along the Princes Highway near Milton on January 5.
- Tracey Nearmy / Reuters
In this image made from video taken on December 22, and provided by Oakbank Balhannah CFS, a koala drinks water from a bottle given by a firefighter in Cudlee Creek, South Australia.
A dehydrated and injured Koala receives treatment at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital in Port Macquarie on November 2.
- SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images
A pet cat sits quietly in its animal carrier at the evacuation center in the Bomaderry Bowls Club in Bomaderry on January 5.
- Tracey Nearmy / Reuters
Bec Winter stands next to her son, Riley, while hugging her horse Charmer, who she rode to safety through bushfires on New Year’s Eve in Moruya.
- Jill Gralow / Reuters
Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk is seen with a koala rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island.
Animals are seen in Cobargo, as bushfires continue in New South Wales, Australia on January 5.
- Tracey Nearmy / Reuters
Giraffes at the Mogo Zoo in Mogo on January 8.
- Alkis Konstantinidis / Reuters
An injured koala receives treatment at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital after its rescue from a bushfire on November 19.
- Tao Shelan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images
WIRES volunteer and carer Tracy Dodd holds a kangaroo with burnt feet pads after it was rescued from bushfires in the Blue Mountains on December 30.
- Jill Gralow / Reuters
A cat sits in a makeshift joey pouch crafted for animals affected by Australia’s bushfires, seen in this January 6 image obtained via social media, in Tauranga, New Zealand.
- Lara Mackay via Reuters
Chickens mill around a burnt-out property in Kiah on January 8.
- Tracey Nearmy / Reuters
A Red Heeler dog lies on the ground at the Cobargo evacuation center in Cobargo on January 6.
- Tracey Nearmy / Reuters
Local aboriginal man Anthony Thomas is seen at his uncle’s property, destroyed by bushfires, in Kiah on January 8.
- Tracey Nearmy / Reuters
